One of the common questions we as SCORE mentors often get is, “do I need insurance for my small business?” The answer is slightly complex and depends on the nature of your business.
Risk assessment is the first step. If you are a small home-based business with no foot traffic in your door and your product has very low potential to harm anyone, your risk factors are low.
However, if you are servicing customers at your place of business, your risk immediately goes up. You would be well advised to consider Commercial General Liability (CGL) insurance.
This type insurance protects your company if the actions of you or any of your employees causes personal injury or property damage. CGL also protects your company if someone is injured on your property. The level of coverage your business needs and the premium you will pay depends on the level of risk inherent in your industry.
CGL insurance pays for your obligations, such as medical costs for personal injury or repair and replacement costs for personal property damage. In addition, CGL may cover legal fees, as well as possible compensatory and punitive damages awarded in the event of a lawsuit. Legal fees and damage awards can escalate quickly in the event of a suit or mediation.
The greater your risk of liability, the higher your premium. Small business coverage can range from $500 per year to $3,000. It is important to shop around, but do not rely only on cost when selecting coverage. Carefully read the policy’s terms.
You might need other types of insurance also. If you have employees, most states require you to pay for workers’ compensation and disability coverage. If your business involves driving or deliveries you may need commercial auto insurance. Some businesses may require product liability insurance. Home-based businesses are not protected by most existing homeowner’s insurance policies. It may be necessary to purchase home-based business insurance. Professional services, such as doctors, lawyers or veterinarians, are often required to purchase errors and omissions insurance, also known as professional liability or malpractice insurance.
If you are an independent contractor who provides services that involve the risk of physical injury, such as a carpenter, you may be asked to provide proof of your own workers’ compensation insurance. In other words, whoever hires you will want to know that they will not be liable if you get hurt on the job. Since you are a contractor rather than an employee, you are not covered under the company’s policy.
The success of every business relies on foresight and potential problem solving. The smart business owner will carefully consider all the things that could go wrong and develop a defensive strategy. Good insurance coverage is part of this strategy.
In this litigious environment, it is important to make sure that all of your insurance bases are covered. Talk to your insurance agent and set up the right types of insurance policies to protect your business.
