As the year comes to an end and we turn our thoughts to the meaning of this holiday season, it’s a good time to examine our personal balance sheet. In other words, how much have you given to the world and how much have you taken from it?
The pandemic has left us all emotionally flattened. Maybe that vulnerable state is a good place to be honest with ourselves and take stock of just how much we have contributed to the good of humankind this past year. Have we wallowed, withered and wasted away in our isolation — or have we found ways to stay vibrant?
If you find yourself arriving at the end of this year feeling deflated from a lack of connection, it’s time to think of how you can make 2021 a better year despite circumstances that cannot be changed. It’s time to find ways to feed your 2020 weary spirit.
One of the best ways to do this is to find opportunities to be useful and give of your talents. My involvement in SCORE this year has been a lifeline for me. This community of volunteers has remained active and connected. We have continued to mentor business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs through the use of virtual meeting technology.
We have gotten together for Zoom social events. We’ve taken part in workshops and monthly meetings. This virtual interaction has kept the lockdown blues away from my door. It has kept my brain active and engaged.
For anyone who has room for volunteerism in their life, I encourage you to find out if SCORE might be a good fit for you. The Traverse City chapter has about 45 certified mentors with various professional backgrounds — some are retired, and some are still engaged in careers. There are many different skill sets that make up the team.
The bottom line is we all have a lot of miles on our shoes. We’ve seen success and we’ve seen failure. We have accumulated knowledge in a wide variety of fields and have a desire to help those who want to better themselves through business ownership.
I, personally, find this group of people to be extremely interesting and inspiring. When serving in the mentoring role, we work in teams of two. This gives me the opportunity to expand my own wheelhouse by learning from other mentors. So, there is a give-and-take synergy that takes place as we work together to help others.
Every new mentor is fully trained and guided through a certification process established by the national organization. An extensive library of resources is available to mentors as they seek to fill the needs of those who sign up for mentoring.
We coach, we encourage, we affirm, we listen, we empower. And in the process, we feed our souls with the gratification of helping others. If this sounds like something you’d like to add to your 2021 year of enrichment, contact SCORE today.
