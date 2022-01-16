Being prone to getting myself over-stretched, I find that January is a good month to take stock of all my commitments and make sure there is a good balance. I look at the satisfaction index and start paring down on those things that do not bring joy and fulfillment to my retirement years.
Finding just the right balance in retirement between leisure activities and other endeavors that keep your mind sharp and utilize all of your professional talents and experience is a challenge.
After retiring from the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce, it took me several years to find the best mix. Fortunately, the opportunity to serve as a SCORE mentor arose. For almost five years now, I’ve had the joy of helping entrepreneurs pursue their dreams. I can say that this is one of my most favorite volunteer endeavors. It offers the perfect balance for me.
SCORE volunteers work in teams and engage in about six introductory mentoring sessions per month. The aspiring business owners we meet with often return for follow up sessions. Right now, meetings are held via Zoom and last about an hour. At some point in the future, both virtual and in-person meetings will be offered.
The number of mentors ranges in numbers between 35-45 people and includes both retired and working professionals from varying backgrounds. I find this to be an extremely interesting group of people to interact with. I have learned so much from the mentors I have served with.
You don’t necessarily need to be a former business owner, just a person who has developed a personal formula for success. Most mentees just need a coach to help them tackle the complex checklist required for setting up a business. Any person who has a track record of success in visioning and achieving a high-level professional goal has much of what it takes to be a mentor.
Because the Traverse City chapter is backed up by the support of the national SCORE organization, it is very well run. Comprehensive training is offered and the availability of sophisticated customer relationship management (CRM) software makes it easy to fully engage using the right tools.
The leadership team is made up of highly competent individuals who have incredible experience in running a well-functioning organization. This means a lot to me as a volunteer. I can devote 100% of my time to the fun part, knowing that there is a strong infrastructure of organization backing me up.
There is also the exciting opportunity to participate and/or lead workshops.
An example is the one coming up on January 20 at noon entitled “Basic Steps to Start a Business.” Details can be found at www.traversecity.score.org
If you are looking for a meaningful way to serve your community, I highly recommend that you look into SCORE. It offers the opportunity for just the right balance with all of the other things that bring joy and satisfaction to a person’s life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.