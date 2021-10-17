It is not a coincidence that three of my recent SCORE consultations involved matters of land use and zoning. I think this is because new business models are emerging that haven’t been fully addressed by traditional zoning language.
As an offshoot of my graduation from the Leadership Grand Traverse program in 1989, I was invited to apply for an opening on the Garfield Township Planning Commission. I served on that board for 10 years and saw first-hand how planning and zoning matters are dealt with.
So, when I meet with a SCORE client who wants to launch a new enterprise that is not fully addressed in ordinance language or that requires a special use permit, I can picture the road they will travel when seeking approval. Land use policies, master planning and the development of zoning ordinances involve long and tedious processes. They include public hearings, careful legal scrutiny, coordination with other municipalities and many hours of open commission meetings. Applications for zoning changes and special land use permits also take a lot of time.
Because of this, it is sometimes tricky for zoning professionals to address rapidly changing market trends in an ever-evolving economic climate.
Right now, there are big changes on the horizon, hastened by the global health crisis Working from home is the wave of the future. Office buildings are sitting empty and may never be filled again. On-line shopping is replacing storefront shopping for many consumers. Land use and zoning philosophies will need to adapt quickly to these changes.
The beauty of American capitalism is that it encourages entrepreneurs to mobilize resources and address these changes with new products and business models. But creative ventures often need quick answers from zoning boards as opportunities for land purchase and financial backing arise. The arduous land use approval process can sometimes kill what might be a great idea.
A very good example of this is the emerging concept of the tiny home community. In theory, this is a worthy option for tackling the affordable housing crisis in our area.
There are entrepreneurs out there who are willing to explore this type of housing development. But not many zoning ordinances include language that covers this unique approach to safe, comfortable, low-cost dwellings for the housing-insecure population.
Then, add the NIMBY mindset (Not in My Backyard) to public hearings and the obstacles start to seem overwhelming.
Any entrepreneur who is facing special use permit issues would be well advised to take the public hearing process very seriously by being extremely proactive. This means talking to neighbors and explaining the proposed land use explicitly in order to nip any biased or misinformed opinions in the bud. It is also very important to prepare detailed drawings and a clearly written summary of what you want to do in your land use permit application.
Helping entrepreneurs navigate the complex landscape of zoning issues is one of the topics SCORE mentors can help with.
