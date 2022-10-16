Dissolving a partnership in business is a complex road to travel. There are multiple layers that need to be worked through.
In many ways, a business partnership is like a marriage. It is built on a legal covenant. But most importantly, it is built upon mutual trust and respect. Sometimes, through circumstances that are beyond the partners’ control, the business arrangement, or even the business itself, needs to be dissolved.
Ending a business partnership can result from any number of circumstances. In these economically uncertain times, there are sometimes forces within the marketplace that cannot be avoided and the business is forced to change or close. There may be conflicts or differences in opinion on how the business should be run. Perhaps one of the partners can no longer fulfill their role. Many other circumstances can force the end of a partnership.
Whatever the reason, the end of a business partnership needs to be handled much like a divorce. For Limited Liability Corporations with a well-drafted partnership agreement in place, the ending will be much easier. The original agreement will have spelled it all out, much like a prenuptial agreement. But if the original partnership agreement did not include a dissolution/exit plan, the split will be much harder.
These and many other questions must be answered: How will each partner be bought out for their designated share? How will the company assets be divided? Who will retain rights to the company brand? If the company balance sheet is in the red, how will the residual debt be handled? Who will take over the role of an exiting partner? Can the company survive with one less partner?
Even if the business portion of the breakup is handled smoothly, there are always the emotional layers that need to be worked through. When any group of people enters a covenant to work together toward a common goal, an emotional bond is formed. If this bond is threatened by a breakdown in communication, a breach of trust, a shift in what once was a common vision or any other circumstances, the emotional processes for working through the dissolution boils down to one word: grief. Every counselor will tell you that there are no shortcuts through the grief process.
Sometimes, a business simply runs its course. The marketplace may shift, the energy that was once there wanes, the passion for the mission dwindles, the partners naturally drift apart or other opportunities begin to surface. In other words, no dramatic event has led to the breakup. It was simply time to call it “a wrap.”
Regardless of why a partnership is dissolved, it is important to work with an attorney to do it properly. When the dust settles, it is also important for the partners to create emotional closure and celebrate the successes that were achieved. Like any chapter of life that comes to an end, gratitude should always win out in the end.
