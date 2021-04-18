It’s time to talk about the ugly subject of embezzlement again. It seems that several times a year I hear another alarming story of a business owner or non-profit organization that has been the victim of this crime.
COVID-19 has changed the way we do things. It has also changed the way embezzlement can happen. So it’s a good idea to take stock of your business, especially now, in order to guard against this fraudulent attack that can happen to anyone.
Sadly, the economic pressures of the Pandemic have created an environment of desperation, tension and anxiety in many households. This strain has the potential to lead a person with no criminal history down devious pathways in the name of survival.
First and foremost, make sure you pay your employees fairly. Treat them with respect and let them know you care about them. This will go a long way in creating a company culture that will suppress resentment, anger and hostility — all of which feed the flames for potential embezzlement.
Never let your guard down. Day-to-day operations might be happening remotely, but the crafty embezzler will identify the weak link in the chain and take advantage of it.
The embezzlement case that I helped to investigate several years ago easily could have been avoided had the business owner made it clear to the bookkeeper that there were others watching the QuickBooks software and the checkbook.
The embezzler started out very small, making personal purchases on the company credit card. After testing the waters to see if anyone noticed, other diversions were tried including a few extra hours here and there on payroll timesheets.
These small things happened for about six months. When the embezzler was confident that no one was watching the books, the big stuff started to happen — payments to her car loan on the company credit card, checks written to her husband and recorded as payments to vendors, highly inflated hours on her payroll checks, credit card charges to Victoria Secret, vacation rentals and grocery stores.
Then, when things were cooking along smoothly, she created two different sets of books. Unfortunately, this trusting business owner did not have a system in place to make sure that the billing software was reconciled regularly with bank records
When all was said and done, this employee with no education beyond high school had crafted a brilliant scheme and skimmed off nearly $100,000 over the course of three years. The business owner just thought it was a downturn in the economy.
When it came time to prosecute the case, hours and hours of auditing of credit card statements and bank accounts had to be done. There was no way to document the cash payments that had been diverted into her pocketbook.
This mother of two young children with no prior criminal record was given three years of probation, no jail time and was only required to pay $100 per month in restitution. Needless to say, after the probation period ended, the restitution checks stopped. The sum total of restitution paid was under $5,000.
Let this story serve as a warning. Vigilance begins by having at least two sets of eyes on the books and the bank account. Your bookkeeping and frontline staff should know that you are watching at all times.
If online banking is used to pay bills, a second person should always examine actual invoices and match them to on-line bill paying. Company credit card receipts and statements must be looked over regularly. Inventory tracking systems are also very important. Sales and inventory must match, or this is a red flag that something is amiss. Time sheets and payroll records should always be audited regularly.
It is very important to screen anyone who will handle money in your business. This can easily be done through any number of Internet-based services. Careful background checking is important, as many embezzlement cases are settled through a civil suit, leaving the employee untarnished with a criminal record and thus free to pursue another unsuspecting employer. Carrying fidelity insurance (aka fidelity bond) on employees who handle large sums of money is a very good idea.
Now, more than ever, business owners must watch over their employees, combining compassion with caution.
