Give yourself the best Christmas gift this year. Grant yourself permission to dream big for 2020.
Once the hustle and bustle of the holidays settles down, take some time to look at where you are now and where you want to go next year. The quiet days after Christmas offer the perfect time to take stock of your professional life.
Are you satisfied with your job? Are you content with the amount of money you are paid for the energy and skills you bring to the workplace? Are you on an advancement track or are you simply flat-lined with no upward mobility? These are difficult questions to ponder.
One of the hardest realities for many people to face is the fact that being a W-2 employee in a service industry job is more often than not a dead end road. Can 2020 be the year you break out and build a new direction for yourself?
Set all of your anxieties aside and consider the possibilities. By building up the skills you already have and adding a new flame to your personal passions, you just may have what it takes to start a business and be your own boss.
So what is the first step? You simply must get yourself back to school and upgrade your knowledge base. Let’s say you are good carpenter and believe you could make it on your own as an independent contractor. You’ll need to learn what is involved in starting a business. You’ll need to learn what licenses are required to do your craft. Perhaps you’ll need to expand your skills through enrollment in a trade school.
There are no short cuts, but the best way to pass GO and collect $200, like in the old Monopoly game, is to upgrade your education. Get your GED or complete your college degree. Or, enroll in a master’s program geared for working people and get your advanced degree. Just do it. I did.
I got my B.A. degree at age 30 and then my M.B.A. when I was 40. And I got both of these degrees while working full-time and raising children. So, yes, it can be done. It was both of these degrees that opened up the doors for me to own my own business, which was the best career move I ever made.
Many of my fellow SCORE colleagues have had the same experience. We know how hard it is to climb uphill. We’ve done it. We are here to encourage others who want to dream big and break out of the career doldrums.
If you don’t know where to start, set up a free mentoring session through the Traverse City chapter. Your first session may be the start of a long relationship with someone who has been in your shoes.
Big dreams come true with a slow and steady course of baby steps. Let SCORE be a partner in your journey to greater financial security as a business owner.
