One of my favorite go-to resources lately is ChatGPT. I know there are mixed feelings about the new world of artificial intelligence (AI), but I have found it to be a good source of information in my work as a SCORE mentor.
We are getting more information from our regional and national SCORE offices that confirms the value of utilizing generative AI in business to cut costs by getting more done in less time.
Generative AI refers to a class of AI systems that are designed to generate new content or data that is similar to, or in some cases, indistinguishable from, human-created content. There are many options. ChatGPT is one. Generative AI models are trained on vast amounts of data and learn to capture the underlying patterns and structures present in that data.
So, when you ask ChatGPT a question, you get a complete written narrative, much like you are sitting with your own personal tutor. You can continue the chat endlessly, diving deeply into any subject.
There are many applications for small business, but the one that stands out the most to me is in marketing and sales.
Generative AI technology can speed up the content creation process and help ensure accuracy. Your marketing team can quickly generate high-quality content specifically tailored to your needs. This means there is no need to spend long hours on research and concept formulation. The response that generative AI provides is a great starting point where ideas and content can be honed and polished.
You can also ask ChatGPT to rewrite text that you have created. It will correct grammar problems, revise for consistent style and reword for clarity. When seeking out new opportunities for innovation and diversification in business, AI can help a business understand the forces that are at work in the marketplace. It can zero in on the perfect target market for a new product line.
As a fun example, I asked ChatGPT to tell me about the typical buyer of a high-end, artistically crafted and very expensive handbag. I got a complete profile and description including, age range, gender, financial status, personality type, social demographic, etc. This valuable information goes a long way in identifying the perfect buyer for a new product and developing powerful sales content.
Generative AI is a very useful tool to gain an edge over potential competitors. It can analyze past and present trends, allowing business owners to detect changes in demand and other potential opportunities.
Another application of generative AI is helping to streamline processes by taking over mundane or repetitive tasks such as data analysis. This allows employees to focus on higher-level projects without being bogged down with tedious data-crunching duties that take away from other contributions they could be making to the business.
This barely scratches the surface of the generative AI possibilities for business. SCORE has offered many free workshops on the subject. Future workshop opportunities can be found at www.score.org.
