A SCORE client of mine recently was interested in receiving mentoring on how to self-publish a book he had been writing. Although I have extensive experience in the business side of the arts, this is an area where my knowledge is limited.
Former SCORE chapter president Shen Chefalo was our specialist on self-publishing, having enjoyed great success with her book “Garbage Bag Suitcase.” So, I drew upon the legacy of knowledge she provided for us. I also have a Traverse City friend who has successfully self-published a number of books.
The process is fairly straightforward, but there are a few pitfalls and potential hurdles an aspiring writer needs to be aware of as they consider such an endeavor.
My friend, Anne Katheryn Hawley, started out with one piece of fiction and several ideas for more books. She loves to write but knew nothing about publishing. She had to work her way down the learning curve, often with many expensive twists and turns before she figured out that she could do many of the tasks herself. Anne chronicled the steps for me.
After a writer feels comfortable that they have created the best draft, which can be done in a simple Microsoft Word file, they may choose to hire a professional editor/proofreader. This can be an expensive proposition, but a seasoned professional can make helpful editing suggestions as well as catch any grammatical or typographical errors.
Once the physical size of the book is selected, fonts and pagination can be specified in the Word file. In her research of costs, Anne found that a 6”x 9” book size offers some of the best pricing options, as it is fairly standard.
Next, cover copy and design must be created. This can be done using any number of graphic design programs. The cover should include the ISBN number. This can be secured inexpensively through any number of vendors. Online examples are www.myidentifiers.com and www.isbnservices.com. The barcode and QR code for retail sales can also be prepared at the same time.
Securing the Library of Congress number can be done directly through the www.LOC.gov website. Plus, copyrighting of the book can be handled directly with the U.S. Copyright Office online for a fee of $35. All numbers should be included — generally on the back of the title page.
The Word file, illustration files, and cover graphic files must be combined into a .pdf file. This is what will be sent to the printer. Anne’s research found several good printer options right here in Michigan. The printer will take the .pdf file and create a proof copy for your approval. Pricing depends on the quantity of books that are to be printed. Since shipping is a costly line item, utilizing a printer that is within driving distance offers cost savings.
Publishing e-books for Kindle or other reader formats involves a number of different steps, including securing a separate ISBN number. Anne had good experience with Kindle Direct Publishing, which offers a step-by-step online process. The two websites mentioned previously also offer eBook conversion and distribution services. A Google search will yield other options. Be careful to research any exclusivity restrictions.
Distribution and marketing of your self-published book is whole other ball game. That’s a subject for an entire column. Making a profit as a writer is difficult. With all of the production costs along with revenue splits, you will be lucky if you are able to net 20-30 percent on each book.
But if you have a creative idea and just want to get it into print as a “legacy” piece for friends and family, this can be done at a fairly low cost by doing a small printing run with a local printer or through any number of online services such as bookbaby.com or shortrunprinting.com.
If the book is not meant for distribution or retail sales, there is no real need for an ISBN number. But you may want to secure a copyright to safeguard your intellectual property.
Starting a profitable venture out of your writing talents is possible — but taking care of the business side requires intensive left-brain focus. SCORE mentors can help you get started.
