At SCORE, we always encourage our clients to dream big. But while there may be many good reasons to pursue your dream, it is important to determine if you really have what it takes to own and run a business.
To succeed in business, there are many things to think about. Becoming a successful business owner requires a combination of skills that span various domains. In some ways, you need to be a Jack-of-all-trades. You need to be a visionary thinker as well as a “roll up your sleeves and get ‘er done” kind of person.
To begin with, you must possess a clear vision for your company’s future. This involves developing a long-term plan, setting goals and defining your business’s mission. It’s kind of like entering your destination into your GPS. You’ve got to know where you are going.
Then you must ask yourself questions like am I an effective leader? Do I have what it takes to motivate people and supervise projects? Can I manage a complex set of moving parts? Do I handle problem-solving and decision-making well or do these challenges stress me out?
You must also have a solid grasp on money matters, like financial statements, cash flow, budgeting and forecasting. This knowledge will enable you to make informed financial decisions, control costs and ensure the financial health of your business.
Having a basic knowledge and understanding of marketing and sales is important. Do you have a clear picture of your target market? Do you understand the importance of conducting market research and developing a strong brand presence? How are you at persuasive communication and relationship-building? These are a few of the skills that will be important in generating leads, closing deals and driving revenue.
Will your personality type mesh well with the business you have in mind? For example, if you are an introvert, you may encounter fatigue if the business venture you are considering will require you to talk with people all day. If you are an extrovert, being alone at a computer day after day may not be the right fit for you. Take time to truly envision what your days will look like.
Running a business requires effective time management and the ability to prioritize tasks. You’ll need to develop systems to optimize productivity, set realistic deadlines and delegate responsibilities. Can you establish daily priorities and maintain a healthy work-life balance?
And then there are the soul-searching elements that every entrepreneurial dreamer must look at. Envision your life in your business dream. Does this vision bring out the best in you? Will this vision lead to a better life for you and enable you to pursue your true passion? Will this vision link your joy to your work? Maybe business ownership is right for you. Maybe it isn’t. It is part of our mission at SCORE to help you flush this all out so that you can build a thriving business and achieve your entrepreneurial dream.
