There’s an interesting twist that has resulted from the economic stimulus packages.
Here’s an example that I encountered recently.
I wanted to order a musical instrument from an independent manufacturer. The owner told me that he is low on stock because he is having trouble luring his workers back to the shop because they are making more money per hour with their stimulus checks and unemployment than they would make by working for the company.
Is that crazy or what?
As I travel around town, I see a huge number of “now hiring” signs. It makes me wonder. Is there really a worker shortage or are the workers just not interested in returning to work?
If you are an employer and are ready to bring your employees back to work, here are a few things you should be aware of.
Michigan’s unemployment insurance law and the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act requires individuals collecting unemployment benefits to be available for suitable work and accept an offer of suitable work.
When an employer makes an offer of suitable work to an employee or makes an offer for an employee to return to their customary work, the employee can possibly lose unemployment benefits if he/she refuses. Wages, workplace safety, and other factors are considered in determining whether work is “suitable.”
Suitable work means that workplace conditions must be safe. Employers must follow current state and federal requirements and guidance to maintain a safe workplace in general, and particularly now because of COVID-19. Employers have the burden to prove that workplaces are safe and in compliance with appropriate workplace safety laws and guidance.
An individual who refuses an offer of work that is determined to be suitable will be denied benefits if the pay rate for that work is at least 70 percent of the gross pay rate received immediately before becoming unemployed.
After the employee has received 50 percent of his/her benefits on a claim, the employee must also accept a job even if they have not performed the work in the past or been trained in the work. The employee must accept the job if:
- It pays at least the state minimum hourly wage of $9.65 an hour;
- It pays at least the average wage in the locality for that kind of work;
- It pays at least 120 percent of the employee’s weekly unemployment benefit amount.
Employees who refuse to accept “suitable work” without good cause can lose unemployment benefits. However, “good cause” is expanded based on Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders, federal law, and Unemployment Insurance Agency guidance to include COVID-19 specific reasons an employee may have for refusing to return to work.
It’s all a bit tricky, so small businesses and all employers are urged to refer to the rapidly changing information contained on the Michigan.gov website. This particular subject is covered in Fact Sheet 145C dated June 2020. A SCORE mentor can also help you sift through these complicated guidelines.
