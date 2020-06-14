It has been a roller coaster ride. Now, we all have to smooth things out and get back on track. Two of the most important parts of your business’ reopening strategy will be bolstering consumer confidence and reducing employee worry.
As a business owner or Human Resources (HR) leader, you are in the critical role of establishing a new corporate culture. Showing everyone that you are taking the utmost precaution to adapt your workplace into a safe environment will go a long way in restoring trust and reducing the stress of reopening.
I’m having difficulty sifting through all the information — especially the “mask or no mask” stuff. But here’s a great common-sense checklist I found. Sometimes when there is an overload of conflicting information, it’s good to take a step back and let our inner wisdom and experience guide us.
First of all, establish a clear list of no contact policies in your place of business. Spell them out — no handshaking, no hugging, no closed meeting spaces, etc. Be specific so that your team knows exactly what is expected of them.
Along with this, be sure to discourage sharing of workspace items. Limit multiple exposures to things like pens, staplers, desk space, computers, file folders and anything else that can be assigned to individual workers and not shared.
Reorganize the workplace in order to enforce the new six-foot protocol. This means moving desks, stopping cubicle sharing, and distancing customers from front line workers, etc. Make it clear to all employees that the days of hanging around the water cooler or chatting in common gathering areas are gone. Waiting rooms and break rooms should also be reconfigured.
Create prominent hand sanitizing stations and provide cleaning supplies. Invest in new safety equipment for the free use of your staff and patrons. This is not the time to cut corners on these budget items. Your generosity will not only be noticed and appreciated; it will make a strong statement about your commitment to public health and safety.
Spell out protocol for cleaning and disinfecting communally used spaces and objects. Post clear rules for how common areas and equipment are to be cleaned after use. Remember, do not leave this up to each individual, as each person’s perception of what “clean” is could be very different.
While heeding local and federal guidelines, establish a policy for facemasks that is most practical and realistic for your business environment. Likewise, set up rules for meetings and the number of people allowed in closed spaces. Shift the 9-5 paradigm by allowing workers to vary their start times in order to reduce the number of people in the building at one time.
Good communication is the key. Let that be your guiding principle: make your expectations clear; spell out the regulations; define the policies; and, be sure to reiterate your care and concern for your employees and patrons. This will go a long way in getting us all back on track.
