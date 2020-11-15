If this challenging year brought big losses for your business, it’s time to find ways to make that loss even bigger. This might sound strange, but stick with me. Good year-end tax planning could help you take advantage, in the long run, of a loss.
Year-end tax planning is a good idea for any business, but especially for those who are clearly ending the year in the red.
First of all, if there are other sources of W-2 income in your household, your business loss can help offset that income, resulting in a higher income tax refund. If the business is the only source of income for the family, a nice big loss can be carried over to next year when, hopefully, your business will be able to recover.
Don’t fall into a defeated attitude.
Go on the offense and aggressively capture every possible way to increase your loss on the books. Make sure that each and every expense associated with the business is recorded and well documented. Don’t leave anything out.
If the loss has not left you strapped for cash, you might want to consider buying that new piece of equipment you’ve been thinking about. Depreciable non-real assets placed into service before the end of the year could provide a huge federal tax deduction. In addition, businesses can take a bonus depreciation deduction on certain kinds of equipment.
If you use the cash method of accounting, as most small businesses do, you should consider another simple strategy.
Pay as many bills as you can before Dec. 31, as well as a few regular monthly expenses in advance. In addition, you can delay invoicing some of your reliable customers in order to defer income until next year.
Far too many businesses do not take the time to capture every single deductible business expense.
Have you kept a good mileage log of every time you used your car for business purposes? Have you kept good records of the cost of running and maintaining your home so you can capture the rightful percentage of these for the in-home space dedicated to operating your business? This includes mortgage payments, homeowner’s insurance, utilities, plowing, trash removal, real estate taxes, internet, cleaning, etc.
These same tax planning strategies apply to new businesses started this year. Capture every single expense related to the startup of the business. If early sales have been slow, you might have a lovely loss to carry over to next year when things pick up.
It may feel depressing to add up your losses, but try to keep a big-picture perspective. This may have been a disastrous year, but you can take advantage of this temporary loss to save taxes on future income. As a small business owner, you owe it to yourself to be proactive.
Schedule a consultation with your tax accountant as the year draws to a close. And don’t forget to write that expense off too.
