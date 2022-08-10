BENZONIA — In the first phase of its Regional Resiliency Program, Venture North Funding and Development distributed more than $1 million to help businesses through the pandemic.
Now the nonprofit commercial lending organization representing 10 northern Michigan counties is turning its attentions toward helping businesses grow. Venture North received the foundation for the next round of the RRP in the last week.
The DTE Foundation awarded Venture North $60,000 for the next stage of the program on Monday. That came on the heels of a $100,000 award from the Consumers Energy Foundation on Wednesday.
Venture North Executive Director Laura Galbraith said the next phase or RRP 2.0 will continue to help businesses in the 10-county area it represents. But it’s not just on getting small businesses through pandemic.
“It’s not for COVID-19 recovery like it had been in 2021 or 2020,” Galbraith said. “It’s meant to offer the same type of technical assistance, mini-grants and flexible lending to businesses in the 10-county area.”
The next phase of the Regional Resiliency Program uses three tools to help small businesses grow: small grants, free professional consultation and flexible lending.
Galbraith said the two donations from the DTE Energy and Consumers Energy put RRP 2.0 nearly a third of the way toward its goal. She said the two awards will go part toward mini-grants and part toward paying contractors to perform services small businesses need, but may not have access to, particularly in more rural counties.
“We’ve been saying the goal is around $500,000,” Galbraith said. “That isn’t a steadfast goal. But if we were able to achieve that level of philanthropy ... it will give us a real (amount) of reliable capital to keep our team in place and possibly grow our team.”
The first round of the Regional Resiliency Program was funded by more than 30 different entities. The more than $1 million raised provided grants to 300 businesses “to address urgent needs stemming from the COVID pandemic,” according to a release.
Galbraith said Venture North will announce in September when the first mini-grants will be available. She said there will be more than one round of applications for funding for companies of different sizes in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
“We want them to have multiple opportunities for people to apply and work with us,” Galbraith said.
The next phase of RRP is also for start-ups as well as established companies.
“We’re giving businesses that opportunity to look at new ways of doing businesses or new ways to market their products,” Galbraith said. “People are still looking at ways to pivot to more online sales.”
Venture North also combined its recent donations with visits to some of its business partners.
On Monday, Venture North toured Xpert Fulfillment Services and Eclipse Communications. The e-commerce and Internet service providers, respectively, share a building at 2532 Benzie Highway in Benzonia.
Wednesday’s presentation from the Consumers Energy Foundation was held at Brick Wheels in Traverse City. The store at 736 E. Eighth St. changed ownership in 2021.
Both of the foundations said they wanted to continue to be a part of the growth of small businesses in northern Michigan.
“We can see a direct line between our assistance for Venture North and tangible benefits for small businesses and communities,” DTE Regional Manager Christopher Hackbarth said in a release. “Through their lending, grants and technical assistance, businesses grow, retain and create jobs and bring income to Michigan. The fact that they work hands on with businesses and community leaders is a formula for success where everyone wins.”
“This Consumers Energy Foundation grant focuses on helping businesses grow and thrive — from startups to iconic small businesses that are the heart and soul of northern Michigan,” Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation, said in last week’s release. “Our work with Venture North is a proven way to provide real help to small businesses, and we encourage others to consider grants and charitable donations to help build the Phase II of the Regional Resiliency Program to support small businesses.”
Even with the two big donations, Galbraith said some of their partners from Phase I are interested in being a part of Phase II.
“We are continuing to fundraise,” Galbraith said. “We are continuing to find real good ways to help those businesses in different ways that aren’t available to them now.”
Since its inception in 2012, Venture North has made 137 grants of $8.3 million, leveraging another $26 million, according to a release. Venture North has awarded 350 mini-grants and provided 935 small businesses with various forms of technical assistance, the release added.
Venture North made $1 million in loans to small businesses in the first five months of 2022, according to a May 29 Record-Eagle article. The loans were more than the organization has made in any single year from 2018 through 2021.
Galbraith said northern Michigan businesses wanting to learn more about Venture North and the Regional Resiliency Program can always visit https://www.venturenorthfunding.org/.
More specific questions about Phase II can be sent by email to info@venturenorthfunding.org or by calling (231) 995-7115.
