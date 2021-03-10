BELLAIRE — Sisters-in-law Kim and Amy Dollaway bring a combined 33 years of experience to Revive Salon & Spa in Bellaire, at 706 E. Broad St.
Kim Dolloway said the salon’s Jan. 27 opening gave village residents two hair-cutting and styling options.
The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Monday.
Kim Dollaway has 20 years of hair-cutting and styling experience. Amy Dolloway has 13 years behind the chair. They opened their own business after working for Hair Works Plus in Bellaire.
Kim Dolloway said Hair Works is the only other beauty salon in Bellaire outside of Shanty Creek Resort. Kim Dolloway said neither of the owners left Hair Works Plus on a bad note — they just wanted to strike out on their own.
“In 20 years, people change and the coronavirus changed things,” Kim Dolloway said. “It was time to reflect on my life over the last 20 years.
“We were just ready for a new adventure.”
Kim said many of the Dolloway’s clients followed them to the new location.
“It’s been amazing,” Kim Dolloway said. “It’s been real nice.”
In addition to haircuts for women, men and children, Revive Salon & Spa’s services also include color, perms, spa pedicures, manicures and waxing.
Revive Salon & Spa is located at the former home of the Bellaire Barber Shop, following the retirement of Kevin Dawson.
Revive Salon & Spa can be contacted at (231) 533-8212. Revive can also be contacted on Facebook and Instagram.
