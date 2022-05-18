TRAVERSE CITY — Any competition of ideas needs a strong panel of judges.
Instead of letting the audience decide the winners of the pitch competitions on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, Northern Michigan Startup Week utilized a panel of judges. Several of the panels were comprised of local community leaders and business people.
Judges for the Startup Weekend pitch competition — which began on Friday and concluded on Sunday — included Nick Nissley, president of Northwestern Michigan College; Patti Glaza, executive vice president and marketing director for Invest Detroit; Annie Olds, business development manager for Venture North Funding & Development; Ashley Sloat, president of Aurora Consulting; Deanna Cannon, board chair of Northern Michigan Angels; and David Mengebier, president and CEO of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
Deciding the winners of the Northwest Michigan Student Pitch Competition on Friday were Camille Hoisington, director of ecosystem development for Traverse Connect; Greg Terrell, CEO of LooUQ; Jamie Kemler, vice president of IP Business Strategy at Stryker; Sloat; Dan Mastromonaco, founder of QMAP; and Jason Slade, vice president for strategic initiatives for Northwestern Michigan College.
Judges for the University Idea Showcase on Thursday included Eric Engel, vice president of product management at Hagerty; Chuck Meek, managing director of SolvePFAS; Corey Hart, chapter director of StartupGrind Grand Rapids; Corey Elkins, director of business development for DualBoot Partners; Dave McBride, founder of McBride Remodeling; and MJ Cartwright, mentor-in-residence for innovation partnerships as a part of the Technology Transfer Talent Network for Michigan Universities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.