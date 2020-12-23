COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — Discovery Pier in Traverse City is one of eight facilities to earn Michigan Clean Marina Program certification.
The program is administered by the Michigan Boating Industries Association. According to a release, the MBIA is a non-profit trade association representing more than 350 marine-related businesses.
The Clean Marina Program is designed to “preserve and protect” the Great Lakes through voluntary efforts.
“The certification process begins with a pledge to participate in the program, followed by a course with an overview of the designation process and a review of best management practices,” the MBIA release said. “After implementing improvements and reaching a level of competencies, a CMP Certification Specialist evaluates the facility’s environmental stewardship.”
The new certification as a Clean Marina is for a three-year term through 2023.
The Discovery Pier is at 13271 S. West Bay Shore Drive in Traverse City on West Grand Traverse Bay.
The other seven Michigan marinas to earn Clean Marina Program designation include Eagle Pointe Harbor in St. Joseph, Macatawa Bay Yacht Club in Macatawa, Michigan Harbor Properties in St. Clair Shores, North Star Sail Club in Harrison Township, Pentwater Municipal, Pier 33 in St. Joseph and Skipper Buds Cass Lake in Waterford.
Seven marinas were recertified as Michigan Clean Marinas: All Seasons Marine in South Haven, East Tawas State Dock, Miller Marina in St. Clair Shores, Port Austin State Harbor and three in Copper Harbor (State Dock, Eagle Harbor State Marina and Lac Labelle State Dock). The recertification is for a five-year term through 2025.
According to the release from MBIA, “93 Michigan marinas have obtained Certified Clean Marina status and are maintaining this prestigious certification.”
“We welcome the eight newly certified marinas to the Clean Marina Program, and we commend (the seven marinas) for their continuation of following best practices,” MBIA Executive Director Nicki Polan said in the release. “More boaters are becoming aware of the program and are searching out these facilities as places they want to patronize.”
In a 2017 boater survey from the DNR, nearly 60 percent of boaters “would prefer to go to a Certified Clean Marina over a non-certified marina,” according to the release. Complete survey results are available at https://tinyurl.com/MIBoatSurvey.
The Michigan Clean Marina Program is a partnership between the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Michigan Sea Grant and the MBIA. More details about the program is available at www.michigancleanmarina.org.
More information about the MBIA is available at www.mbia.org or at (734) 261-0123.
