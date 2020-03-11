GRELICKVILLE — Discovery Center & Pier has discarded the idea of pursuing cruise ship business.
“We made a decision last night at a board meeting that that’s nothing we’re going to be pursuing at this time,” CEO Matt McDonough said Tuesday.
“We heard a lot from the community. They had concerns and questions,” he said. “It wasn’t strongly enough mission-aligned for us to say this to say, ‘yeah, this is something we should really be pursuing strongly.’ We have so many other things that we’re trying to accomplish here that it wasn’t something we felt we need to take the lead on.”
The Discovery Center had explored the idea of functioning as a resource for visiting cruise ships.
“A couple years ago, the leadership of the organization looked into being a port for cruise ships as a potential revenue generator,” said McDonough. “We took the steps to become a certified facility.”
The pier in December 2018 was certified as a cruise port by the U.S. Coast Guard, as previously reported.
“I don’t think that’s going to go away,” he said of the certification. “We’d have to keep it up to date, but we don’t have any interest in doing that.”
But the Traverse City Cruise Ship Consortium, which spearheaded the idea of attracting cruise ships to visit the area, apparently is going away.
“It’s dissolved,” McDonough said of the group. “We’re not going to be holding any more meetings.”
It’s unclear what, if any, effect the Discovery Center’s decision to step back from cruise ship services will have on plans for cruise lines to visit Traverse City in coming years.
Viking still is advertising cruises that include stops in Traverse City several times in 2022.
A representative of Viking was present at a meeting in Traverse City on Feb. 28.
“Somebody in the audience asked Viking, ‘why are you advertising if you haven’t been given a commitment yet.’ And they basically said they have to book out a couple years in advance, just to give people the general gist of where the boats are going to go. I’ll be reaching out to Viking ... to tell them we won’t be receiving them — not at our port,” he said.
Discovery Center & Pier will focus efforts on local partnerships. Improvements at the pier, including some dredging that was done in November, aim to make the facility better suited for multiple uses.
“The dredging project has nothing to do with cruise ships,” said McDonough. “No cruise ships were going to be coming into the harbor. That was for just a basin improvement project — getting some new floating docks for the tall ship fleet and just a general improvement of the pier.”
None of the cruise lines expressing interest in Traverse City had vessels small enough to tie up to Discovery Pier. They all would need to anchor in the bay and use tenders to shuttle passengers to shore.
“Our long-term goal is to transform it into a public park,” McDonough said of the pier, “a destination that is welcoming to the public and a nicer facility for our partners: Inland Seas, the Maritime Heritage Alliance, Tall Ship Manitou, and the new tour boat, the Discovery.”
The Discovery is a double-deck tour boat that can carry about 75 passengers. It now is being refitted in a St. Ignace drydock. Plans call for it to begin offering tours in West Grand Traverse Bay this summer.
“We’re also excited about some of the other partnerships,” said McDonough. “We’re having a lot of conversations with Michigan Tech right now.”
