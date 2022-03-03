TRAVERSE CITY — It was hard to tell whether it was the late-breakfast or the early-lunch crowd.
There were plenty of customers at the opening of the Traverse City Chick-fil-A store on Thursday.
A Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department vehicle sat at the entrance at 2700 N. U.S. 31 South as a several cars waited in the right-hand lane on the busy highway to turn into the fast food chain restaurant. The drive-thru line was bumper-to-bumper as it wrapped all the way around the parking lot, the entire restaurant and around to the pick-up window facing south.
"For 10:30 in the morning, this is crazy," said Brittany Grove of Grayling, eating a breakfast biscuit and hash browns while sitting in a minivan facing the line of incoming cars. "I think it will only get crazier. We got here just in time."
The 'we' Grove was referring to included her mother, Carol Carney, and her fourth child, due on March 31. Grove and Carney were in Traverse City for a doctor's appointment and decided to grab breakfast. It was not the first time the two had eaten at a Chick-fil-A, nor the first time they had witnessed the chain's long lines.
Grove and Carney said they saw similar situations before moving to the area from Kansas City.
"We used to get it all the time," Grove said. "It's good stuff."
"Still to this day, the one in Missouri lined up for lunch," said Carney, who also got a breakfast biscuit and hash browns. "It's just ridiculous. People just love it."
The new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Traverse City is the first in northern Michigan. The nearest other Chick-fil-A is in Norton Shores, more than 135 miles south.
Even though the approximately 5,000-square-foot restaurant is new to Traverse City, independent franchised owner/operator Chris Ramsey is not new to Chick-fil-A. The Toledo, Ohio-born Ramsey started at Chick-fil-A in 2015 and enrolled in its Leadership Development Program in 2018, according to a release from Chick-fil-A.
"The opportunity to be in a community where little is known about Chick-fil-A has always been a dream of mine," Ramsey said in the release. "I am excited to create a place of refreshment for those in the Traverse City area who choose to dine in with us. It is my goal to become Traverse City’s most caring restaurant while providing employment opportunities and a remarkable culture for our Chick-fil-A team members."
The Traverse City Chick-fil-A is expected to employ 100 full- and part-time employees, according to the release.
The restaurant is open beginning at 6:30 a.m. every day but Sunday, when it is closed. The TC restaurant closes at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The new TC location has a multi-lane drive-thru and an outdoor canopy for face-to-face ordering. Guests can also access contactless ordering and payment through a free Chick-fil-A mobile app.
Before the restaurant opened Thursday, Chick-fil-A surprised "100 local heroes making an impact in the TC area with free Chick-fil-A for a year," according to the release. Chick-fil-A also donated $25,000 to Feeding America, "distributing the funds to partners in the greater northern Michigan area to aid in the fight against hunger."
Headquartered in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A, Inc. began in 1967 and has more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.
