THOMPSONVILLE — Joe Gibbs already has rolled through a twisty decades-long career path, but he’s still taking the curves at full speed.
The 86-year-old Interlochen resident is working on a housing development in Thompsonville, wants to continue his practice of personally building replicas of celebrity homes — and competes in dirt-track motorcycle racing.
The housing development, Crystal Heights Condominium, sits on the south end of Thompsonville, hugs the Manistee County line, and is platted for 23 home sites. Two houses have been built there. He had planned to continue building there, but now is thinking about selling the development, which he designed for affordable housing.
“I bought this land when we came down from Marquette,” said Gibbs. “The reason I bought that land is, it’s going to be good for Thompsonville.”
He grew up in the area and still holds Thompsonville in high regard. He believes the availability of inexpensive homes will help build the community grow.
The Crystal Heights survey plan is dated 2013, but Gibbs has been working on the project since soon after he moved back to the region in 2005. It’s been a long haul, he said. He’s interested in the tiny home movement, and says the 13.4-acre development was designed for small homes.
Gibbs isn’t ready to slow down, but he recently decided he’d be willing to sell the development so he can concentrate on other interests.
“I’m not going to be here forever,” he admits.
Gibbs, a longtime history enthusiast, has built two houses styled after structures once occupied by former presidents, and another that duplicates a one-time home of Bishop Baraga. Gibbs wants to pick up his tools again so he can build at least one more — this one styled after a house once lived in by actor John Wayne.
Vintage racing
Gibbs also plans to continue racing his vintage motorcycle. He raced on dirt oval tracks in the 1950s. He now competes each summer in the Wauseon, Ohio, vintage flat track races. He rides a restored BSA 500cc single-cylinder bike, a virtual clone of the motorcycle he raced in 1953. That was the year he crashed on a track in Toledo. He hasn’t crashed since.
His racing bike relies strictly on engine compression to slow down. As has been flat-track tradition for decades, Gibbs said, his bike has no brakes. The restored half-century-old motorcycle can go fast.
“In the half (mile), I could probably hit 85,” he said.
“I won’t quit that,” he said of racing. “I don’t know about cocaine or marijuana, but that’s my high. The day before a race, I’m on pins and needles. I really get a high. I think it’s what keeps me going.”
Gibbs also likes vehicles that go slow. He collects Ford tractors.
Varied careers
Gibbs’ working life began with toil on a local cherry farm. Then he graduated from barber school and pursued a career in the hair-cutting industry. He bought and sold three farms. He developed Crystal Lake Golf Club, in Beulah, then sold it. He worked eight years for Reef Petroleum.
He was involved in the creation of Benzie National Bank, which eventually merged with other banks.
“That was kind of fun to do,” he said of his involvement in the financial industry.
But Gibbs also had enjoyed his experience with the Beulah golf course. He sold his interest in the bank so he could buy 600-plus acres near Marquette. That’s where he created Chocolay Downs Golf Course, which opened in 1992. Gibbs platted lots around the course and developed condominiums and single-family houses.
“When opportunity came up, I took advantage of it,” said Gibbs.
Construction
He also liked to use his own hands to recreate a bit of history. He built a replica of a house once lived in by President Abraham Lincoln.
“I just enjoyed building that,” he said.
He savored the experience so much that he built a replica of a house once lived in by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Both houses are on the edge of the golf course near Marquette. Gibbs isn’t a licensed builder, but didn’t need to be — because he planned to, and did, live in each house after it was complete.
Both houses sold as soon as he put them on the market. Gibbs believes the structures’ historic designs were responsible for the quick sales. He also built and sold a replica of a house in Sault Ste. Marie once lived in by Bishop Frederic Baraga.
“I’m convinced you’ve got to have something different,” said Gibbs. “I like to do things differently.”
He sold Chocolay Downs Golf Course in 2005, when he moved south to Interlochen. But the deal didn’t take, and ownership of the course reverted to Gibbs. In 2009, he and his wife transferred ownership to Northern Michigan University in Marquette, which now runs it as Northern Michigan University Golf Course.
Gibbs retained ownership of the land around the course.
