TRAVERSE CITY — Detroit-style pizza long has been a part of Traverse City restaurant fare.
The region is about to get a taste of the Motor City’s take on chicken wings.
The Detroit Wing Company plans a fall opening at 1201 E. Front St., adjacent to Third Coast Chiropractic, in the same building that also houses Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.
The Traverse City franchise owners are Cheboygan High School graduates Adam Earle and Nichole Panik Earle.
The Earles are first-time Detroit Wing Co. franchisees, but both have hospitality experience.
Nichole Panik Earle’s family owned a restaurant and campground in northern Michigan. Adam Earle worked for a Fortune 250 logistics company for 16 years “in a variety of different leadership roles,” according to an email. In 2018, the couple moved from Grand Rapids to Traverse City to open a Firehouse Subs franchise at 3664 N. U.S. 31 South and a second location in 2020 at 1100 W. Main St. in Gaylord.
“We’re excited to bring Detroit Wing Co., and a taste of Detroit, to Traverse City,” Adam Earle said in an email statement. “We feel the community will love the award-winning and house-made menu items and will appreciate that DWC is a Michigan-based company.”
The Detroit Wing Co. location in Traverse City will be the only one north of Grand Rapids. Another franchise is coming to Allen Park, according to its website.
There are currently 10 Detroit Wing Co. restaurants in Michigan, including two in Detroit (MGM and Mack Avenue). Other restaurants are in Chesterfield, Eastpointe, Grand Blanc, Grand Rapids, Livonia, Southfield, Taylor and Troy.
“We’re expanding Detroit Wing Company to many new communities this year, and we’ve had so many requests to bring the brand to the Traverse City area,” Detroit Wing Company founder Gus Malliaras said in a release. “Working with our franchisee, Adam Earle, we’re looking forward to bringing our fresh, never-frozen wings and house-made sauces and sides to northern Michigan wing fans.”
Based in Eastpointe, the Detroit Wing Company launched in 2015. The restaurant was named ‘Best Wings in Michigan by national media outlets like Buzzfeed, Esquire Magazine, Men’s Health and MSNBC.
“All of DWC’s menu items are from scratch daily, and the menu currently features 19 unique sauces that accompany the classic and boneless wings and chicken tenders,” according to a release. Side dishes include Mac ‘N’ Cheese, French fries, poutine, cornbread and potato salad.
More information is available at www.detroitwingco.com.
