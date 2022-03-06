TRAVERSE CITY — Car enthusiasts may want to schedule a trip to Detroit this fall.
Hagerty will present the inaugural Detroit Concours d’Elegance Sept. 16-18 at the Detroit Institute of Arts. The new event is built upon “the Concours d’Elegance of America’s four decades” of shows, according to a release from Hagerty.
Complimentary and ticketed events are planned at different venues in Detroit.
Scheduled activities include new vehicle showcases, ride-and-drive opportunities, exclusive experiences and seminars.
“We’re incredibly excited about the event’s new home in downtown Detroit,” Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty said in the release. “Being there puts car lovers right in the middle of the thriving design, music and sporting culture of the Motor City.
“Concours weekends are about championing the fact that all cars are cool and some of them are just jewels that need to be celebrated. This event will honor the tradition of the Concours, but also bring in new elements to provide on-ramps for future car lovers and families.”
Among the highlights is a Cars & Community event on Sept. 17 beginning at 9 a.m. that will feature Cars and Caffeine, Ride & Drive, Kids Zone, entertainment and food trucks. A portion of the ticket sales for Cars & Community goes to support local charities.
The Detroit Concours d’Elegance on Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. features a show field “where 144 historically significant vehicles are displayed and vying for various awards and accolades,” according to the website.
The announcement of the event earlier this week coincided with a the release of a new Detroit Concours d’Elegance logo and an updated website. More information on the event and a more detailed schedule of events is available at www.DetroitConcours.com.
“Detroit is the epicenter of car culture and the new event identity celebrates that,” Tarra Warnes, Hagerty’s vice president of creative strategy, said in the release. “The look and feel is industrial yet sophisticated to reflect the energy of automotive design. The new logo is a badge of honor, as proud as the city of Detroit.”
The history of the Detroit Concours d’Elegance “can be traced to the Meadow Brook and Concours of America events held beginning in 1979,” according to the release.
