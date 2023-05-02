Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's "Momentum '23" special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
The technology sector has taken a sobering turn, but people familiar with the startup environment in the Traverse City area see few encumbrances ahead for what one observer describes as “exponential” local growth.
2022 tempered the technology fervor among investors as Wall Street cooled to the sector. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 33.1% compared with a drop of just under 20% for the S&P 500. Broader investor interest followed in stride as global venture funding dropped 35% from a record 2021, according to the 2022 State of Venture report by market research firm CB Insights.
The downturn so far has persisted in 2023. The more than 93,000 tech-job layoffs in 2022 already have been eclipsed by the 131,000 slashed as of March 31, according to a tally by Crunchbase News. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March further rattled the sector (as well as banking as a whole).
The Traverse City area, of course, is not Silicon Valley. Here are a number of reasons why area experts remain bullish on the Traverse City area’s developing technology startup ecosystem:
Repeat, Traverse City is not Silicon Valley: By many accounts, Silicon Valley has a reputation of being very competitive, if not cut-throat. But locally, people in the technology startup field praise the amount of collaboration among stakeholders.
Venture capital groups such as Northern Michigan Angels and Boomerang Catapult, educational institutions such as Northwestern Michigan College and Michigan Technological University and business groups such as Traverse Connect and 20Fathoms all recognize the high-paying jobs and economic value that technology companies bring to an area.
“Everyone kind of checks their ego at the door, and it’s an absolute joy to work with the people within this landscape because everyone seems to be really well aligned as to what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” said Chuck Meek, board chairman of TCNewTech, which hosts a monthly pitch competition for startups.
The investors also are mentors: Jody Trietch, executive director of Northern Michigan Angels, said part of the appeal for local investors to be involved with local startups is the opportunity to help mentor the founders.
The investors have an opportunity to “lend a hand in the destiny of that investment,” she said. And they “find enjoyment in putting their best knowledge and expertise to some use and remaining engaged in that way” rather than being solely a passive investor in the broader stock markets.
“We really are creating not only a cluster of businesses but this vast resource of knowledge that then these professionals have a network that they can engage and collaborate and grow,” she said.
Eric Roberts, executive director of the Traverse City coworking space and startup incubator 20Fathoms, said technology startup founders often are brilliant with designing and engineering the product but can lack business expertise in areas such as finances or human resources.
Mentors, whether through investors or business support groups, are critical, he said.
“Being able to connect a founder with a mentor network is often as important as getting them connected to the capital,” Roberts said. “They (mentors) have already been through that grind. They know what you’re facing and can provide additional advice.”
The silver lining behind the venture pullback (aka Traverse City is not Silicon Valley, Part II): In a broader sense, technology startups in rural areas such as northwestern Michigan might draw new or additional investor interest.
Seed-stage startups are more insulated from the public market volatility that can affect their early- and late-stage counterparts because they can bide their time until financial conditions improve, a 2023 venture capital outlook analysts note for market research firm PitchBook said.
“In recent years, and more prominently following the 2022 economic downturn,” the analysts note said, “investors traditionally allocating capital to late-stage startups have moved upstream, targeting the earlier stage to capture larger returns and secure access to promising startups.”
Declining technology company valuations and higher interest rates, Trietch noted, also are giving investors the upper hand over entrepreneurs in negotiating terms.
“Yeah, I acknowledge there may be some restriction of (overall) capital (availability), but we haven’t seen an impact in the enthusiasm for the investors up here in northern Michigan,” she said. “If anything, it might mean that folks are looking for an alternative to their existing portfolio strategy.”
Rural communities are drawing more venture capital investment. Rural firms in the U.S. raised $3.2 billion in 2017 and more than $42.5 billion in 2021, an increase of 1,228%, economist and University of Colorado research fellow Alicia Robb noted in a 2021 report for the Securities and Exchange Commission. Urban firms, meanwhile, raised about $1.1 trillion in 2017 and more than $1.7 trillion in 2021, an increase of about 58%.
Michigan is raising more venture capital, as well. Venture capital under management of firms based in the state in 2021 was $5.4 billion, an increase of 100% over the past five years, according to an annual research report by the Michigan Venture Capital Association.
At least one research niche is emerging, and it shouldn’t be a surprise: Educators, investors and startup mentors all point to a research opportunity that the Traverse City area can own, and that is freshwater and marine technology.
Efforts to develop the Freshwater Research and Innovation Center on West Grand Traverse Bay already are underway.
The Discovery Center, Michigan Tech, NMC, Traverse Connect and 20Fathoms announced in November their partnership to create a hub of research, education, commercialization, incubation, and acceleration programs.
Steps toward fundraising, pier development, campus design and planning, and governance have begun. The initiative landed a $1.6 million federal grant late last year.
“We couldn’t be better positioned for doing freshwater research,” Roberts said.
Meek echoed that sentiment. “We are uniquely situated in just an extraordinary locus of freshwater here,” he said. “We also have an extraordinary level of consciousness about stewardship of that freshwater. We understand how precious that water is, how precarious it is, that if we don’t take care of it, it’s gone.”
Jason Slade has watched the area’s growth in water technology. The vice president for strategic initiatives at NMC, he was the director of the college’s technical division for years. He said the area’s strong manufacturing base coupled with the growing sophistication of area technology entrepreneurs is promising.
“I’ve been actually surprised at, like, the nonlinear growth, the exponential growth that I’ve seen probably since late 2019, 2020 in this area,” he said.
The remote era brings new people and opportunities (aka Traverse City is not Silicon Valley, Part III): Much of the world realized during the pandemic that people can successfully work remotely, which means they can live where they want to live rather than live where they can find work. And people like to live in Traverse City because of its natural beauty, sense of community and other amenities.
The Vermont-based Center on Rural Innovation, which partners with 20Fathoms and similar organizations nationwide, notes a handful of foundational elements that lead to quality tech jobs and local wealth creation by startups. Among factors such as education, public health and safety, and leadership support are culture and entertainment options and an attractive “live-work” downtown.
Traverse City checks many of the boxes of a place that can yield tech-based economic development.
“One of the more interesting discoveries we made is that the biggest challenge is not in, you know, the talent or the ideas or even, you know, the infrastructure. It’s in the narrative people have in their head about what’s possible in a more rural place,” said Matt Dunne, the center’s executive director. “So we spend a fair bit of our time helping people change that narrative in their minds so that they can be open to the kind of innovative thinking and entrepreneurship happening in places like Traverse City.”
