Doak designs

Nine of the best Tom Doak Golf Courses, according to July 26, 2022 article on shipsticks.com.

1. Pacific Dunes, Bandon, Oregon

2. Tara Iti, Mangawhai, New Zealand

3. Medinah Country Club, Course One, Medinah, Ilinois

4. Streamsong Resort, Blue Course, Bowling Green, Florida

5. Old Macdonald, Bandon, Oregon

6. Sebonack Golf Club, Southampton, New York

7. Ballyneal Golf and Hunt Club, Holyoke, Colorado

8. Barnbougle Dunes, Bridport, Tasmania, Australia

9. Cape Kidnappers Resort, Napier, New Zealand

Source: https://www.shipsticks.com/blog/9-of-the-best-tom-doak-golf-courses/

Golf Top 100 Courses in the United States from a Golf.com article from Nov. 3, 2020 designed by Tom Doak with ranking, course, location, co-designer were applicable and year created:

19. Pacific Dunes, Bandon, Oregon, 2001

34. Ballyneal, Holyoke, Colorado, 2006

48. Rock Creek Cattle Company, Deer Lodge, Montana, 2008

66. Old Macdonald, Bandon, Oregon, Tom Doak/Jim Urbina, 2010

95. Streamsong (Blue), Streamsong, Forida, 2012

97. Sebonack, Southampton, N.Y., Jack Nicklaus/Tom Doak, 2006

Source: https://golf.com/travel/top-100-courses-us-architect/