TRAVERSE CITY — A former Wendy's restaurant in East Bay Township was demolished this week to make way for a new hotel.
Bay Area Excavation and Demolition started to knock down the building at 1942 N. U.S. Highway 31 North on Tuesday and were completing debris removal on Wednesday.
The clearing of the site will make way for a four-story, 92-room Avid Hotel. The new hotel should be completed by September 2023, according to Andy Abro, who one of the equity owners and the owner of Lake Michigan Hospitality 31 LLC.
"They started demolition," Abro said of the project. "We're not stopping until we finish."
Part of the IHG Hotels and Resorts family, Abro said the Traverse City location will offer a pool, exercise room, continental breakfast, WiFi and "anything that a tourist would need."
Abro said not every Avid Hotel has a pool, but it was something they felt was important to offer in such a popular tourist location like Traverse City.
"This new hotel is going to stand out," Abro said. "The colors are great.
"It's going to be a great addition to Traverse City."
Avid Hotels has other locations in Michigan in Kalamazoo, Warren and Zeeland, according to an online search.
The Wendy's restaurant on U.S. 31 near Four Mile Road closed in November of 2019, according to a previous Record-Eagle article and franchise owner Meritage Hospitality, based in Grand Rapids.
A new Wendy's restaurant was later built at 1686 S. Garfield Ave., close to the Cherryland Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.