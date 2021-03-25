From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Delta Airlines is expanding its seasonal summer schedule of flights out of Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.
Non-stop Saturday flights from TVC to Boston are scheduled to begin May 29, according to a release from Cherry Capital.
Delta also is expanding service from its 2019 weekend-only flights to non-stop daily flights to New York (LaGuardia) starting on May 5 and Atlanta beginning May 29.
Delta is also adding to its flights to Detroit and Minneapolis in May.
The airlines will add a sixth Saturday flight to Detroit to its schedule of five daily trips. Minneapolis will go from one daily flight in May to three daily flights beginning on May 29.
For more information or to download the TVC app, visit www.tvcairport.com.
