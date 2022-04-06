TRAVERSE CITY — Jason Gollan, owner of Common Good Bakery in Traverse City, had more spring break adventure than he planned. He, his wife and three teens flew to Florida. They did not fly back.
"We tried," he said. "We were on the plane."
But as soon as they were settled in their seats for the flight home from St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport, the flight was canceled due to weather. They walked back into pandemonium.
"It was just chaos at the terminal," said Gollan.
Like thousands of other would-be airline passengers across the southeast U.S., their plans were smashed by severe weather.
"As a business owner, I'm always managing risk, so we started talking about what our options were. We had three teenagers with us, so we had to think about that, too. They had school to get back to," Gollan said.
They tried to rent a car immediately, but none were available for one-way rentals. They stayed overnight in a hotel. Sunday morning they were able to rent a car and made it to Knoxville, Tennessee. They arrived in Traverse City late Monday.
Gollan was happy about one bright spot in the adventure: Allegiant offered a full refund for the unused portion of their trip.
Full seats
Spring break travelers filled nearly every available passenger seat at Cherry Capital Airport the last two weeks.
"Most flights, especially starting about March 23 — that Wednesday before spring break kicks off — all the way through that following Monday, the 28th — pretty much everything was 100 percent full," Cherry Capital Airport CEO Kevin Klein said of outgoing flights.
The weekend that launches spring break typically hits the limit on outbound airline bookings. The following weekend, when spring break ends, usually maxes out incoming bookings. The week in the middle is no slouch either, with flights both directions flying with seats around 90 percent full, said Klein.
Delays
Relatively few Traverse City passengers were affected by storms like the one that stalled Gollan's return. A few other flights into Cherry Capital were delayed.
"The remaining flights were not impacted from Chicago, Detroit or the other Allegiant flights that went to Orlando. Our Arizona flight was able to work around (the weather)," said Klein.
Traverse City Area Public Schools, Glen Lake, Suttons Bay, Elk Rapids and Benzie school administrators all reported normal student attendance rates that hovered around 90 percent for Monday and Tuesday. Just a few teachers and employees were unable to get back in time for the start of the school week, but not enough to cause any major problems.
The few that were impacted like Gollan had to go to great lengths to get home.
Suttons Bay high school English and AP Literature teacher Lori Wille spent nine hours in St. Pete-Clearwater airport on Saturday, watching flight after flight get delayed. Every seat inside was taken.
At their gate, Wille searched for other flights while her husband called every rental car company in the area. They even talked to others traveling from Tampa to Traverse City about renting cars and driving up together, but there were no cars available.
Wille, her husband, her daughter and her daughter’s friend eventually made a plan to stay with family nearby and scheduled a Tuesday afternoon flight that took them from Tampa to New York City and eventually to Grand Rapids, where they landed around 10 p.m. From there, they drove up to Traverse City late Tuesday night using Wille’s sister’s car.
“I think my head hit the pillow at like 2:30 or three o'clock this morning,” Wille said on Wednesday.
It was frustrating and stressful — the most stressful part of the trip being that she was unable to be fully available to her students — but it was a little funny, too, she said.
“It was one of those situations where it became almost comical at one point,” Wille said.
Others were even less fortunate than Wille. By Wednesday midday, Justin Thorington, TC Central Athletic Director, was still trying to make his way back to Traverse City.
Thorington, his wife and their two daughters — ages 4 and 1 — watched the flights ahead of theirs at St. Pete-Clearwater get canceled one after the other on Saturday until they boarded their plane over two hours after they were scheduled to depart, Thorington said.
“As soon as we got sat, the captains came on and said, ‘Bad news: air traffic control just canceled your flight,’” Thorington said.
Unable to get a flight or a car out of Florida on the weekend, Thorington and his family stayed at his sister’s house nearby for a few days before scheduling a flight from Orlando to Detroit to Traverse City on Wednesday.
“We — knock on wood — we get home tonight around 7,” Thorington said on Wednesday while waiting to board his first flight out of Orlando.
Against the flow
The airport also saw a rise in passenger numbers going against the flow of local residents.
"This year, we saw probably a little bit more than what we did in previous years. I think with the pandemic — a lot of restrictions were lifted, so we saw more people traveling as a whole. I think you're seeing some people coming in checking on family members. I talked to a group coming back to make sure their summer home was ready."
But travelers flying into Cherry Capital were far outnumbered by people leaving that first weekend of spring break.
"It was 100 percent outbound, but probably 65 to 70 percent on the inbound. Definitely a lot less."
Those percentages were reversed on the weekend at the end of spring break as locals returned and visitors left.
The weeks between spring break and the official start of summer on Memorial Day weekend typically deliver a lull in leisure travel traffic.
Cherry Capital Airport in the next few weeks likely will see a surge in business travel, officials believe.
The pandemic cut deeply into national business travel, but Klein recently has seen a rising tide of engineers and other professionals arriving in Traverse City, which he hopes indicates a coming recovery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.