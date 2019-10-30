TRAVERSE CITY — TraverseConnect announced two recent personnel changes.
Katherine DeGood is the new director of marketing and communications at the organization. TraverseConnect also promoted Molly (McCallister) MacGirr to manager of events and programs.
TraverseConnect is the parent organization of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce. The two organizations are restructuring into a single entity.
DeGood has worked in corporate communications for Hagerty and marketing for the Great Lakes Children's Museum. She is also a board member at the City Opera House and on the development committee for TART Trails.
DeGood has a bachelor's degree in sociology from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts.
MacGirr has worked for the Chamber of Commerce since 2018 and has also worked for TraverseConnect and the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance, a collaboration among chambers in northern Michigan.
MacGirr graduated from Western Michigan University where she studied public relations and event management.
