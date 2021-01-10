New in GT County

An assumed name (also called a DBA or “doing business as” registration) is the easiest way to officially create a business identity. Here’s a look at the number of new business names filed at the Grand Traverse County Clerk’s Office in each of the last several years: Year # of DBAs

2020 402

2019 604

2018 600

2017 680

2016 701

2015 714

2014 802

2013 770