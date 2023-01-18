From Staff and Wire Reports
LANSING — The Michigan Retailers Association reported that December 2022 sales “were down modestly” in December, according to a release from the organization.
December figures include online sales. December’s Retail Index survey came in at 41.2, based on a 100-point scale. That’s down from November’s 52.6 index.
The Retail Index “provides a snapshot of the state’s overall retail industry,” according to the release. Index values above 50 indicate positive activity and the higher the number, the stronger the retail activity.
“Thirty-eight percent of Michigan retailers reported a sales increase over November,” the release said. “Fifty-one percent noted a decrease, and 11% reported no change. December 2021 saw seventy-eight percent of retailers reporting a sales increase over November 2021.”
“Michigan’s small businesses have shown remarkable resilience in the face of constant change and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic,” Michigan Retailers Association President and CEO William J. Hallan said in the release. “Despite lower holiday season sales, retailers remain optimistic as they see a positive outlook for the upcoming spring.”
The U.S. Commerce Department also reported Wednesday that Americans cut back on spending in December. It marked the second consecutive month of decline and further showed “how inflation and the rising cost of using credit cards slowed consumer activity over the crucial holiday shopping season,” according to the Associated Press.
Retail sales fell 1.1% in the month of December, which came on the heels of a 1% drop in November. Retail sales increased 1.3% in October, with early holiday shopping listed as the reason.
