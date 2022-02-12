TCAPS BUSES (copy)

TRAVERSE CITY — Dean Transportation wants to fill several positions at a Valentine’s Day hiring event.

Dean Transportation will seek school bus drivers, van drivers and attendants for Northwest Education Services during the event, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Park Place Hotel, 300 E. State St.

For these Northwest Education Services positions, Dean is offering wages up to $26 per hour. A sign-on bonus of up to $750 for qualified candidates is also available, according to a release.

The free event is open to everyone, regardless of experience.

Job seekers should bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event.

More information on the hiring event is available at www.deanjobs.com or by calling (517) 930-3607.

More information on Dean Transportation is available at www.deandifference.com.

