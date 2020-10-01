From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Dean Transportation will attempt to fill 30 jobs at an Oct. 2 hiring event.
The event is scheduled from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Cherryland Post at 3400 Veterans Drive. According to a release, “interested individuals with or without prior experience” are welcome to attend.
Dean Transportation has 30 openings for driver, attendant and mechanic positions in the Traverse City area.
Immediate interviews will be available and on-the-spot job offers may be extended. A $750 sign-on bonus “will be offered to experienced drivers during the interview process upon mention of the bonus and where they heard about the hiring event.”
Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resume and a valid driver’s license to the event. All job seekers must wear a mask.
More information is available at www.jobsatdean.com/traversecity.
