TRAVERSE CITY — Dean Transportation will hold a hiring event in Traverse City Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is designed to "meet the increased demand for safe, reliable and efficient school transportation services in the midst of a national school bus driver shortage," according to a release.
Dean Transportation will interview — at the Park Place Hotel, 300 E. State St. — applicants for school bus driver, monitor and attendant positions for Northwest Education Services.
Interviews will be conducted at the event and immediate job offers and signing bonuses are available for qualified candidates. Dean Transportation is offering up to $23 an hour wages and a sign-on bonus of up to $750, according to the release.
Dean Transportation also offers comprehensive benefits, paid training and flexible scheduling, according to the release.
The free event is open to all interested individuals, regardless of experience. Job seekers are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event.
More information is available by contacting Dean Transportation at (517) 930-3607 or www.deanjobs.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.