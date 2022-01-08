TRAVERSE CITY — Dean Transportation will hold a hiring event Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Park Place Hotel, 300 E. State St. in Traverse City.
Dean is looking to fill openings for school bus driver, van driver and attendant positions to support Northwest Education Services serving schools in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
The company offers wages up to $26 an hour and a sign-on bonus of up to $750 for qualified candidates, according to a release.
"We’ll be holding on-the-spot interviews for caring professionals to help safely transport students across the Grand Traverse region, so stop by Dean’s hiring event with questions and learn more about the rewarding jobs at our family-driven company," Dean Transportation Northern Michigan Hiring Coordinator Carrie Casselman said in the release.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event.
More information is available by contacting Dean Transportation at (517) 930-3607 or www.deanjobs.com.
