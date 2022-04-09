TRAVERSE CITY — Dean Transportation is hosting a hiring event in Traverse City on April 11.
The hiring event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Park Place Hotel, 300 E. State St.
The session is designed to fill Northwest Education Services openings for school bus driver, van driver and attendant positions. Northwest Ed serves schools in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
For these Northwest Education Service positions, Dean Transportation is offering wages up to $26 an hour and a sign-on bonus of up to $750 for qualified candidates.
The event is open to all those interested, regardless of experience. Those seeking a job are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license.
Job applicants alternatively may apply online at deanjobs.com. For more information, contact Dean northern Michigan hiring coordinator Carrie Casselman at (231) 922-5960.
