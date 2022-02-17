TRAVERSE CITY — With the long-awaited Lower Boardman River Unified Plan approved, the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority is looking at the next step in the process.
The DDA board is expected to hire a consultant at its monthly meeting Friday morning to develop a conceptual design for a riverwalk and pedestrian plaza in the alley of the 100 block of East Front Street as well as additional work on the 200 block.
The DDA board issued a Request for Proposals in November 2021 for the design and engineering plan for the two blocks. Five proposals were submitted and three firms were interviewed by a committee.
The full DDA board is expected to hire Inform Studio for $315,000 for the conceptual design of the project. DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said plans for redesigning the two blocks along the Boardman River come because a “sewer relocation project (scheduled for this fall) provides an opportunity for the DDA to consider how and to what extent those placemaking improvements can be implemented,” according to her memo in the meeting agenda.
The design work will also provide necessary costs with the project.
“We’re moving forward to getting the conceptual design for the 100 and 200 blocks,” Derenzy said Wednesday morning. “The plan was approved, but we’re still going to need to do all the schematic designs and public outreach.”
The DDA board in another proposed project is also expected to support application of an $80,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development program specifically for the establishment of a downtown retail business incubator.
“We’re still working to identify where the location will be,” Derenzy said. “To have a grant and be able to move forward will be beneficial to us.”
Several special presentations are scheduled for Friday, including:
- The informational bi-annual report to the community
- Annual audited financial statements for the DDA for the year ending June 30, 2021
- Overview of bridge construction planned for 2022
- Overview of TART Trail planning conceptual design along Grandview Parkway, from Division Street to Garfield Avenue
City Engineer Tim Lodge has a PowerPoint presentation on planned 2022 bridge construction, including the completion of the West Front Street bridge project underway, and planned work on the North Cass Street and South Union Street bridges.
Derenzy said this will affect business throughout the year.
“We need to understand the timing of it as well as the impact and hear from our retailers on how we improve access to downtown,” she said. “The logistics are incredibly important.”
Friday’s meeting in the Commission Chambers at the Governmental Center begins at 8:30 a.m.
