TRAVERSE CITY — An interactive program to promote a healthy drinking culture in Traverse City is scheduled for discussion at the regular monthly meeting of the Downtown Development Authority Friday morning.
The DDA is proposing entering into a contract with Traverse City planning and project development firm Statecraft to develop a “com-prehensive strategic plan of the Traverse City Healthy Drinking Culture,” according to a memo from DDA CEO Jean Derenzy.
Derenzy said Statecraft owner Elise Craft will serve as project manager and Statecraft personnel led by Megan Olds will interview stakeholders on ways to not promote over-drinking or over-serving.
A memo in the agenda packet says stakeholders include “local businesses, liquor license holders’ event and promotional entities, hotel and accommodation providers, public and private transportation providers, public safety officials, emergency and health care service providers, neighborhood residents, and the general public.”
Derenzy said a “healthy drinking culture” is part of a bigger picture of downtown businesses and activities.
“It’s how those interact with each other and how can we look a promoting that there are many things to do downtown and to not promote over-drinking,” she said.
A $100,000 grant the DDA received in April from the Northern Michigan Regional Entity will pay for the program. The DDA board of directors is expected to provide input on the draft engagement plan before it returns to the City Commission.
Derenzy said the strategic plan needs to be more than a traditional study. She said it needs to have tangible components and objectives in place.
“How do you know you are moving the needle in the direction that has been identified?” Derenzy quest- ioned in a phone interview on Tuesday.
Also on the agenda is an update from Traverse City Parking Services Transportation Mobility Director Nicole VanNess on proposed rate increases and policy changes. The Managed Parking Systems Approach was presented to the DDA board in July, the DDA parking subcommittee in September and at the City Commission Study Session on Monday.
