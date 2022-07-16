TRAVERSE CITY — Talk of trees, trash and attracting more year-round tenants dominated the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority meeting.
Friday’s meeting included lively discussion on a service agreement for downtown trash removal, neighborhood enterprise zones (NEZ) to help developers build more affordable housing within the DDA and even approving repair and maintenance of wayfinding signs.
One of the few action items approved was the DDA and the City of Traverse City entering into a service agreement with GFL for the transportation, collection and disposal of trash within the district for one year. The contract for $95,000 with $68,000 coming from the DDA, was approved by an 11-1 vote with Vice Chair Scott Hardy opposed.
The city parks department has historically been responsible for this task within the DDA district as well as city parks, which DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said is a daily task from May 1 through Oct. 31.
“The last three years the input, the need for trash removal, has increased dramatically,” Derenzy said.
With GFL handling the trash removal, the parks department can devote their time to tree maintenance and the urban forestry program in the city. The DDA will pay its portion of the GFL contract from its repair and maintenance line item in its Tax Increment Financing (TIF) budgets.
Hardy opposed the motion because he had concerns with the “shifting of responsibility of corps services” from the city to the DDA. The one-year agreement is an interim approach until consultant Progressive Urban Management Associates (PUMA) makes recommendations later this year as part of the Moving Downtown Forward initiative.
The most lengthy discussion at the DDA meeting was about using neighborhood enterprise zones as way to incentive developers to construct more affordable or workplace housing downtown.
A NEZ provides tax relief for a period of six to 15 years for developers for rental housing, with a portion of the units meeting 80 percent of the area medium income.
“We want to look at all the tools available to us,” Mayor Richard Lewis said of the zones, which require not only city approval, but the State Tax Commission must sign off on them as well, according to the state treasury department.
Several DDA board members questioned whether a NEZ would even help spur development, given the high price of downtown real estate. But several on the DDA board — echoed in public comment by Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars General Manager Liz Lancashire and downtown business owner Karen Hilt — said developers are the ones to decide if pursuing a NEZ is a worthy option.
DDA Chair Gabe Schneider tasked the finance committee to “do a deeper dive” into NEZs with input from some developers or perhaps the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and report back to the full board.
Earlier in the meeting, instead of approving a contract with Valley City Sign of Comstock Park for “the fabrication and installation of wayfinding signs throughout the downtown district,” the board tabled the recommended motion to investigate local options for the project. DDA Chief Operating Officer Harry Burkholder said some of the repair and maintenance of the signs may fall under a three-year contract with Valley City Sign.
In other business at the 2-hour meeting, the DDA board:
- Heard an overview of the Community Development Coalition’s approach to using American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds from Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation President and CEO Dave Mengebier.
- Entered into a lease agreement for the DDA to operate metered parking operations at Common Grounds.
- Received a map on Phase 2 of the installation of smart parking meters.
