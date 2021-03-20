TRAVERSE CITY — A diverse downtown should feature the same with its tree canopy.
A look at the current state of trees — and more importantly the future — within Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority district dominated its monthly board meeting Friday.
Kerry Gray, principle consultant with Davey Resource Group, provided the DDA board with the first step in a visioning tree management plan. Gray said input from downtown business owners and public outreach will follow to develop what the downtown tree canopy should look like this year and into the future.
A survey earlier this year found 1,092 trees in the DDA district, both along downtown streets (645) and in parks (447) within the DDA district.
Of those 1,092 trees, 313 or 29 percent are Callery pear. The next four most populous varieties (Norway maple, sugar maple, little-leaf linden and thornless honey locust) represent a combined 21 percent.
“The industry recommendation is no more than 10 percent of any species makes up the total population,” Gray said.
Several DDA board members talked about adding tree diversity downtown as well as a need to move away from invasive and to more native species.
Mayor Jim Carruthers and DDA board member Pam Marsh said the flowering pear trees that dominate Front Street downtown are also “high maintenance,” especially when blooms drop to the sidewalks. As the tree discussion continued, several DDA board members talked about a maintenance plan to ensure proper pruning.
Another consensus on the board was that larger trees, while looking nice for years to come, would be a better fit inside parks and not along the main business corridor.
DDA board member Steve Nance said large trees not only take away from the retail stores, but can also overshadow the architecture of the buildings.
Board vice-chair Scott Hardy said the downtown business district is a retail and restaurant destination. “We can’t obscure that,” he said.
“I agree with Scott Hardy that we keep things as open as exposed as possible with signage and architecture (downtown),” said board member Pam Marsh, co-owner of Red Ginger.
Marsh also said parks and even the proposed Rotary Civic Square on the corner of State and Union streets might be a great location for other trees, like a flowering cherry.
Following the Tree Management Plan was a special presentation on the DDA’s 2020 Annual Report from Director of Community Development Katy McCain.
“Investment and growth did not lack in 2020, despite what was going on,” said McCain, who highlighted a number of ways the DDA and businesses pivoted last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other business at the more than 2½-hour meeting, the DDA board:
- Passed by a 6-5 vote starting the monthly meeting earlier, from 10 a.m. to 8:30. Meetings the third Friday of the month previously began at 8 a.m. before moving them ahead two hours in January 2021.
- Entered into agreement with Honor Bank to pay for half of the new streetscaping features in front of its new building on East Front Street, for a cost not to exceed $44,729.
- Approved a change order for Elmer’s for the Uptown Riverwalk realignment because of a large tree on the bank of the Boardman River falling, for a cost not to exceed $21,560.
- Approved having one youth student liaison position on the board with the advisory position recommended through the Government of Tomorrow organization.
- Discussed the 2021-22 budget process, which begins this month.
- Appointed City Planner Shawn Winter to the Lower Boardman Leadership Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.