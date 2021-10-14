TRAVERSE CITY — Final approval of a pair of long-discussed plans awaits the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority on Friday.
The final draft of the Healthier Drinking Culture Strategic Plan presented to the DDA board in September returns to the agenda for its Oct. 15 meeting. The DDA board meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Governmental Center.
Also on Friday’s agenda is approval of the 2021 Downtown Tree Management Plan. Originally scheduled for approval last month, the tree management proposal was cut from the Sept. 17 agenda because of time constraints.
The final Heathier Drinking Culture plan incorporates feedback from the draft provided by the DDA, the City Commission and public input from a pair of open houses Sept. 27 and online submissions. If approved by the DDA on Oct. 15, the final plan returns to the City Commission for its Oct. 18 meeting.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy provided a summary of the proposed changes from the draft to the final Healthier Drinking Culture plan. One of the biggest changes from the draft to the proposed final plan was changing ‘recommendations’ to ‘actions’ throughout the document.
The final plan also “created roles for City Commission, Michigan Liquor Control Commission, Grand Traverse County Health Department, and Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in select action steps” and “added two immediate action steps related to 1) incorporating Healthier Drinking Culture actions into the City Master Plan process and 2) collaborating with Grand Traverse County Health Department and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office,” according to Derenzy’s memo summarizing the proposed changes.
The final plan also added “more positive language, acknowledging the opportunity to build on existing strengths of the drinking culture,” Derenzy said in her memo.
The Tree Management Plan, conducted by the Davey Resource Group, highlights “25 vacant tree planting locations, 8 stumps (some of which are visible) and 52 suggested tree removals (dead or dying trees) within the downtown,” according to a memo Derenzy from the meeting agenda.
The plan details an overabundance of Callery pear, which at 29 percent of the tree population, is well above the 10 percent industry standard for a single variety. The plan also details long-term planting and maintenance for downtown trees.
“We have the plan itself, now we have to look at how we can implement the plan to make it better,” Derenzy said in a phone conversation Sept. 14 before the potential plan adoption was tabled at the Sept. 17 meeting. “We have some significant trees that need to be replaced and we knew that. We needed that timing on when to replace the trees so we always have that tree canopy.”
