TRAVERSE CITY — Public input on a pair of projects is part of the agenda for the Downtown Development Authority's monthly meeting.
The Friday Zoom meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.
DDA Chief Operating Officer Harry Burkholder said in a memo the Lower Boardman River Leadership Team will "move forward and release a draft of the Unified Plan (including recommendations and alternative development scenarios) in July – beginning a second round of community feedback and discussion."
"We know we're ready to go out and look at the recommendations and options and hear from the public, 'Did we get this right?' Is this what you want and need to have access to this wonderful asset?'" said DDA CEO Jean Derenzy.
The Lower Boardman River Leadership team has had public input sessions before about what the riverbanks should look like downtown, but Derenzy said there still is a desire to "get more people involved." This includes pup-up events to get input from more younger people who might not be involved otherwise as well as Rick Korndorfer and Derenzy meeting with business owners in the 100 and 200 blocks.
"We're really trying to do public outreach much more effectively and going out to people instead of having people come to us," Derenzy said.
The draft of the plan was presented at May's DDA meeting and has also been presented to the City Planning Commission (June 1) and Parks and Recreation Commission (June 3). The draft is on the agenda for the June 28 meeting of the City Commission.
A video about the Lower Boardman River was filmed Tuesday and will be on the DDA website and social media in advance of in-person and online engagement sessions targeted for July 13-14 for. The group wants to summarize the engagement input at a July 29 open house.
After meeting in August or September "to make revisions to the recommendations and develop a final version of the Unified Plan," the final plan will return to the DDA for adoption and then move to the City Commission, Planning Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission for approval.
In another ongoing project, representatives from Progressive AE are expected to attend the DDA meeting to answer any questions about new streetscape plans for East Front Street. The DDA board approved a contract with Progressive AE for the project at May's monthly meeting.
Progressive AE and the DDA are looking into the feasibility of construction beginning in 2022 to not interfere with Michigan Department of Transportation work on Grandview Parkway slated for 2023.
Progressive AE has a two-page PDF detailing its proposed "Engagement Schedule for East Front Street and Circulation Study."
A traffic data collection is scheduled for July 6-31, which Derenzy said is important because that section of East Front Street goes from two-way traffic to one. The information will also be vital to making State Street a two-way road, as it was in the summer of 2020.
"(East Front Street) will be another project where there will be public input and business participation," Derenzy said
