TRAVERSE CITY — Moving downtown Traverse City business and parking forward provided some pause at the Downtown Development Authority's monthly meeting Friday morning.
The DDA board of directors approved a one-year $40,000 contact with Traverse Connect for a business expansion and retention program. The negotiated contract calls for a $30,000 payment on Aug. 1 with the remainder released after initial on-site retention visits completed by Dec. 15.
But the contract between the DDA and the regional economic development entity generated much discussion and opposition.
The agreement was debated by the DDA and the City Commission in 2020-21 budget discussions earlier this year.
The DDA eventually amended its budget to pay for the contract for economic development services out of the authority’s general fund instead of two tax increment finance funds. That led to some, but not all of its opposition being dropped by the City Commission.
Mayor Jim Carruthers opposed to the agreement in the past and again voiced his displeasure at Friday's DDA meeting.
"We need to be tightening our belts during this difficult time instead of putting money out there," said Carruthers, who questioned a regional approach to Traverse Connect and why other governmental entities aren't on board.
Traverse Connect CEO Warren Call said the DDA's support of a business expansion and retention program post-COVID-19 is the first, but "not intended to be the last."
"This partnership, I believe, can be very positive for our community and the DDA," Call said during the Zoom meeting.
DDA Treasurer Scott Hardy and board member Collette "Coco" Champagne voiced their support for the Traverse Connect partnership. Hardy said it is the DDA's responsibility to respond during this economic crisis and added "downtown is at a crucial crossroads right now."
The contract with Traverse Connect was approved by a 9-2 vote with board member T. Michael Jackson and Carruthers opposed. Jackson echoed Carruthers' budget concerns and said the money could be better spent elsewhere.
Following the approval of the Traverse Connect contact was a discussion on the parking program. DDA CEO Jean Derenzy and Transportation and Mobility Director Nicole VanNess want to change from a piecemeal approach to a more systematic management-style program, including maximum and minimum rates to respond to demand.
Hardy, chair of the DDA's parking subcommittee, said downtown parking needs "to be more fluid" and treated "more like a business." Carruthers said action needs to be taken — including meter and surface rate changes — on a Traffic Demand Management study that is years old.
"Every time we get pushback, we slow down," Carruthers said, adding later that "parking isn't free and isn't cheap" to operate.
The introduction of a parking management change will be discussed at a City Commission study session in September and return back to the DDA in September or October.
In other business at the two-hour meeting, the DDA board:
Discussed the closure of Front Street to vehicular traffic. Derenzy said the DDA will have safety ambassadors downtown to encourage mask wearing as well as train employees on how to interact with those who feel the practice is unnecessary.
Approved a Michigan Economic Development Corporation Match on Main COVID-19 Response Program grant and authorized disbursing $50,000 evenly to 18 downtown salon, hair centers, spas and fitness centers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.