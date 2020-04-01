TRAVERSE CITY — Friday’s Downtown Development Authority meeting will be held online. Michigan COVID-19 guidelines discourage large in-person meetings, including governmental bodies.
Downtown Development Authority meetings will continue to be broadcast live on Cable Channel 191 and will be streamed live at: https://www.tacm.tv/govtvnow.asp.
There will be no video, only audio. When members of the Downtown Development Authority or key city staff speak, their names will appear on screen.
When available, an updated April 3 DDA meeting packet will be posted at http://www.traversecitymi.gov.
Individuals who want to give public comment should call 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID. The meeting ID for the April 3 Special Meeting is 253-869-849. Instructions will be included in each DDA agenda, according to a release.
Callers wishing to give public comment may call in before each meeting starts and wait in a “virtual waiting room.”
Callers will be able to hear the audio of the meeting, but their microphones will be muted until they’re called upon.
