TRAVERSE CITY — A pair of special presentations looking at the past with an eye to the future are on the agenda for the March meeting of the Downtown Development Authority.
The first special presentation is from Kerry Gray, principle consultant with Davey Resource Group. DRG completed a digital inventory and assessment of trees along the streets inside parks within the DDA boundaries.
The inventory is the first step in developing a Tree Management Plan for the Downtown district.
According to the report, the “street and park trees” in the DDA district are nearly 30 percent Callery pear, far above the 10 percent industry recommendation. Norway maple is the next most prevalent variety at 7 percent.
But with some of the Callery pear trees dead or dying, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said this will be an opportune time to replace some of the pear with other varieties to increase diversity.
Following the presentation is the DDA’s 2020 annual report, which is as much a look ahead as a look into the year that was, affected greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic defining 2020 for all of us, Downtown Traverse City has shown great resilience, fortitude and optimism,” the opening paragraph of the report reads. “Not only have we come together to fight the pandemic, we have pivoted to new programs, reexamined the use of our built environment and found new ways to support businesses — all while continuing to look toward the future to ensure that our Downtown remains the economic engine for the region.”
Even during a challenging 2020, Derenzy said the DDA had a successful year and credited the resiliency of business and the ability to pivot. She added the DDA was able to assist businesses with different programs and stay in communication, albeit with new tools like Zoom.
“It shows that in 2020 we had some significant private investment within the DDA district,” Derenzy said. “We also added more housing within the DDA.”
Housing is the first item in the CEO Report on the agenda. The item discussed creating a Neighborhood Enterprise Zone of at least 10-platted parcels downtown.
The designation would allow a rental housing project proposed for 309 W. Front Street to be eligible for a 15-year tax exemption. The DDA input will be forwarded to the City Commission, which is scheduled to discuss the idea at a March 22 study session.
The proposed development would have 91 rental apartments and “the rental rate of roughly 12 apartments will be restricted to 80% of the Area Medium Income, as identified by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority,” according to the memo.
“We have not had one win the DDA district,” Derenzy said. “We have had an NEZ in other areas of the city, but not on rental housing.
“It’s a good opportunity for the city, it’s a good opportunity for the city to explore creating rental housing in downtown.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.