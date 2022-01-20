TRAVERSE CITY — A contract for consulting services and an agreement with the Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority are among the agenda items for Friday’s meeting of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority.
The meeting in the Commission Chambers at the Governmental Center begins at 8:30 a.m.
New business on the DDA agenda includes entering into a contract with Denver-based Progressive Urban Management Associates for consulting services “in identifying potential future organizational/financial scenarios for (the) DDA,” according to a memo from DDA CEO Jean Derenzy in the agenda packet.
Specific tasks in the Request for Proposals, according to the agenda packet, include:
- Review the current approach/structure of the DDA and explore opportunities to modernize the Downtown organization that better addresses the current and future needs of Downtown Traverse City.
- Explore a new plan for tax increment financing and business development that includes a new revenue-sharing model and provide other potential funding source scenarios.
- Conduct a detailed market assessment and summarize emerging downtown trends and best-practices from cities and downtowns around the country.
The proposed contract with PUMA for $115,000 would come from the DDA General Fund, $100,000 of which was already budgeted.
“It really is to look at the organization and structure of the DDA and different opportunities we would have through our state legislators,” Derenzy said Wednesday afternoon.
PUMA has a national reach, but has done work in Michigan, including Grand Rapids. While not on the same scale as Grand Rapids, Derenzy said there are other structural and organizational changes that “can work for our community as we continue to move into the 21st century.”
The DDA is also scheduled to approve a $45,000 Local Brownfield Revolving Fund Grant Agreement for environmental assessment activities in the alley of the 100 and 200 blocks of East Front Street. “These assessment activities would be associated with the riverwalk/pedestrian plaza design and engineers efforts we plan to launch later this winter as well as the sewer line relocation,” the memo from Derenzy said.
Derenzy said she asked the Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority in December to be considered for the grant and was approved.
“I wanted to see if there were opportunities to obtain a grant for environmental assessment work,” she said. “They agreed to a request and we are looking forward to working with (Environmental Consulting & Technology, Inc.).”
The DDA will also discuss asking the City Commission to convert Lot L south of the Governmental Center from public to permitted parking and fall under DDA enforcement.
