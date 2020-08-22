TRAVERSE CITY — For decades, Traverse City has earned "Tree City USA" status.
The Downtown Development Authority took a step Friday to ensure the city's run continues.
The DDA board will issue a request for proposals and solicit bids for a Downtown Tree Development Program. The board allocated $50,000 to the project in its 2020-21 budget and CEO Jean Derenzy will use a portion of it to develop a comprehensive plan.
"We really need to get a maintenance plan as well as a replacement plan in place," Derenzy said.
The plan will update the city's Urban Canopy Assessment and Management Plan for street trees as well as a long-term plan for a "canopy that we are deserving of being Tree City USA," Derenzy said.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said the City Commission has been pushing for the creation of an urban forestry position to address some of these issues with tree health and replacing dead or dying trees in the city.
In other business at the nearly 75-minute meeting, the DDA board:
- Approved a 2-year $400,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Program Grant agreement from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for the Cornwell Building Redevelopment Project at 401 E. Front St.
- Hosted an informational meeting "for each taxing jurisdiction levying taxes that is subject to capture by the (DDA)" under the Recodified Tax Increment Finance Act. Derenzy provided an overview of the 2020-2021 approved budget and reviewed planned projects within both of the DDA's Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts.
- Approved a change order with Elmer’s to add a meter district for the Randolph Street project. The projected $11,500 would come from Auto Parking System funds.
- Reappointed board members Steve Constantin and T. Michael Jackson to its governance committee and announced Richard Lewis and Debbie Hershey also had interest in serving on the committee. The board later acknowledged Chair Leah Bagdon-McCallum, and Vice-Chair Gabe Schneider have volunteered to serve on the Request for Qualifications process for the Lot G Surplus committee.
- Went into a closed session for a CEO evaluation.
