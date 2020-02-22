TRAVERSE CITY — A proposal to bring a passenger cruise ship to Traverse City eight times in 2022 didn’t float with Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers.
A cruise ship discussion was a late addition to the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority agenda Friday morning at the special request of Carruthers.
The mayor referenced a Jan. 21 Record-Eagle article where a 378-passenger ship from Viking Cruises is proposing to stop at Traverse City eight times in 2022. Carruthers said the article was the first he heard of the company’s concrete plans.
The Viking Cruises website already has the Traverse City stop on its itinerary for its ‘Niagara & the Great Lakes’ tour including a link to ‘Traverse City Food & History’ as an included shore excursion. Also included in a list of excursions are ‘Sleeping Bear Dunes Hike,’ ‘Pyramid Point Hike’ and ‘Leelanau Wine Tasting.’
Carruthers said links on the Viking Cruises website shows the project seems to be moving forward with little input from the public. He said the proposed cruises, which would land passengers at the Discovery Center & Pier in Greilickville, will be coming during the busy summer months and will strain infrastructure.
“Are we ready for this, do we want this?” Carruthers asked.
Several DDA board members said website dates and links do not mean it is a done deal.
“What they put on their website is not our concern,” DDA board member Richard Lewis said.
Carruthers also questioned why some local officials are part of what was termed a consortium that is meeting on Feb. 28 that includes DDA CEO Jean Derenzy.
Derenzy said she is part of the meeting to give the DDA a presence “at the table.”
The meeting is also expected to include stakeholders like Traverse City Tourism, Traverse Connect and the Leelanau Peninsula Chamber of Commerce.
Carruthers read an email from Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call to Discovery Center & Pier CEO Matt McDonough in opposition to the cruise ship proposal.
“Traverse Connect does not see a significant economic benefit for our investor members from future cruise ship visits, which is overshadowed, and likely negated, by the potentially large community and environmental costs of these visits,” Call said in an email. “We are charged with representing the economic development interests of our region and our investor businesses, and with the information currently available, the benefits would unlikely outweigh the costs.”
McDonough did not immediately return a phone call about the proposal.
Board Chair Leah Bagdon McCallum said the DDA does not have any say in the cruise ship visitation, and ended what at times was a spirited discussion.
