TRAVERSE CITY — A required public hearing on the Downtown Development Authority’s proposed 2021-22 budget went without any comments, but several items within the spending plan generated discussion.
The DDA board entered into a contract Friday with Progressive AE for a streetscape plan for East Front Street, from Grandview Parkway to Park Street.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said the project is “not only collaborative, but it’s cohesive” and includes “important and critical infrastructure that we have under our streets as well as how does traffic flow, particularly on this one section.”
The contract includes a cost of $319,930 for the design — including contracting with engineering consultants Hubbell, Roth & Clark for the design of sewer and water systems — and engineering services of $99,800 for a traffic study.
“We’re really looking at this holistically because one really impacts the other,” Derenzy said.
Moving forward with the redesign of East Front Street will also coincide with several bridge reconstruction projects downtown during the next two years as well as Michigan Department of Transportation work on Grandview Parkway in 2023.
“The next three years are really going to be construction-heavy,” Derenzy said.
The East Front Street project is part of a $3.394 budget for the DDA’s Tax Increment Financing (TIF) 97 fund. Derenzy said the spending plan for TIF 97 is “a very big and aggressive budget” because of the major projects.
Included in the $2.303 million General DDA Fund budget for 2021-22 is a second contract with Traverse Connect to “implement a series of economic development activities,” highlighted by recruiting more “second-story businesses” downtown, collecting and formatting vacancy data and helping to establish a retail incubator.
Several DDA board members wondered if a lot of businesses will be returning to offices, continuing remote operations or a hybrid model.
In the earlier discussion about the budget, Mayor Jim Carruthers said he appreciated the efforts being made to bring office workers back downtown and to assist start-up companies. But he asked if enough is being done for the current work force.
“What are we doing for our retail employees?” Carruthers asked. “What are we doing for our restaurant workers? What are we doing for the many people who work downtown, but don’t work in an office, but work in our retail and restaurants, the ones who are suffering quite a bit ...?”
Derenzy said the DDA and Downtown Traverse City Association have worked in 2020 and 2021 with retail and restaurants with such things as the Downtown Relief Fund.
“The DDA and the DTCA has really focused on the retail component and will continue to focus on the retail component,” Derenzy said.
DDA Chief Operating Officer Harry Burkholder provided the board with an update on the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan.
The agenda included a PowerPoint presentation.
Burkholder said the plan, first discussed in the fall of 2018, will be presented to the community at the end of June and a final draft will come back to the DDA in September or October.
“We’re at a critical junction in the project,” Burkholder said. “Not to use a sports analogy, but we’re rounding third and heading toward home.”
In other business at the 90-minute meeting, the DDA Board of Directors:
- Announced the Lot G Committee interviewed three developers about redeveloping the lot on State Street adjacent to Mode’s Bum Steer. The DDA will hold off on making a formal request for proposals until knowing if construction of a new bank branch is required as part of a purchase agreement that would clear the way for building a civic square at the corner of State and Union streets.
- Will move forward with an Electric Vehicle Charging Station License Agreement with Traverse City Light & Power for the use of public parking spaces.
- Entered into a $40,166 contract with 45th Property and Power for generator replacement at the City Opera House. The DDA received three qualified bids for the project.
