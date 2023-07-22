TRAVERSE CITY — The monthly meeting of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority board of directors was dominated by what didn’t happen in open session Friday morning.
A closed session to discuss the periodic personnel evaluation of DDA CEO Jean Derenzy comprised half of Friday morning’s two-hour monthly meeting.
No action was taken after the DDA board returned to open session to adjourn the meeting.
Derenzy requested her evaluation be held in closed session, as permitted by state law. The CEO is the only employee hired/appointed by the DDA Board of Directors.
The meeting began with a decision to remove a new business item from the agenda regarding entering into a contract with Bright Spark “to develop a comprehensive and communications plan for the DDA and support existing communication efforts by the DDA for a period of 12-months, utilizing (Tax Increment Financing) TIF-97 funds and Old Town TIF funds, subject to approval as to content by the DDA CEO and as to form by the DDA Attorney,” according to the memo in the agenda packet.
DDA Board Chair Gabe Schneider recommended removing the agenda item about entering into a possible contract with a $10,000 a month retainer. A discussion about potential action on one of three Request for Proposals received “to support, develop and implement a comprehensive and multi-phased communications strategy and plan” will likely be on the agenda for the Aug. 4 study session.
Schneider suggested the board has “a little more work that might have to be done to make sure we have all our ducks in line with how we’ve gone out and consider these proposals that have come back to us.”
The bulk of Friday’s meeting included a discussion of the development of a monthly “financial dashboard” from Derenzy to “better identify both the progress of projects, and yearly revenue projections,” according to a memo in the agenda packet.
The DDA board also heard a brief presentation from attorney Scott Howard on what it is allowed to legally include in the Moving Downtown Forward TIF plan discussed at its July 7 study session.
