TRAVERSE CITY — A quick look at the 2022-23 budget and a lengthy discussion on enforcement of Lot L dominated a brief monthly meeting of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority.
Following the consent calendar Friday morning, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy presented the board with a preliminary overview of its general fund, TIF (Tax Increment Financing) 97, Old Town TIF and parking budgets for 2022-23. The final draft budget is scheduled for presentation at its April 15 meeting.
The TIF 97 budget includes several large capital projects, including a riverwalk and pedestrian plaza along the alley of the 100 and 200 block of East Front Street — highlighted in the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan — and the long-discussed West Front Street parking deck.
Derenzy said both of these projects would require amending the TIF 97 plan and likely be funded by bonding “for implementation.” DDA Board Chairman Gabe Schneider asked about a timeline for projects requiring TIF amendments and funding avenues and Derenzy told the board the bonding process is typically four- to five months.
These, in addition to work on the Civic Square and a new design for East Front Street, are among the projects the DDA is working on with consultant Progressive Urban Management Associates, which is scheduled to be in Traverse City May 1-4. Derenzy said these projects will help create “the best position for this organization to move downtown forward into the next generation and beyond.”
Besides the preliminary budget presentation, amending the parking lot lease to add the southern portion of Lot L at the Governmental Center into the scope of the DDA’s enforcement made up the bulk of Friday’s meeting. The DDA was asked by the city and county to enforce Lot L as employee-permit parking only weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“This is similar to what we do with (Northwestern Michigan College) for enforcement,” Derenzy said.
City and county human resources departments would be responsible for issuing permits to employees. DDA board member Pete Kirkwood asked if employees would pay for the permits, but County Administrator Nate Alger and City Manager Marty Colburn said that would not be the case. Alger said not enforcing it as permit-only means that “parking is problematic” for those working for the county and the city.
Mayor and DDA Secretary Richard Lewis said he wouldn’t support requesting the City Commission approve the amended parking lease amendment unless the meters in front of the Governmental Center still allowed free, 30-minute parking at the push of a button, unlike the rest of the city. DDA Communications and Outreach Coordinator Art Bukowski volunteered to check the meters, and the motion was unanimously approved after he returned to the Commission Chamber and verified it.
In other business at the meeting, which was under an hour, the DDA board:
- Approved the second amendment to the Parking Services Agreement so the DDA can be “reimbursed for costs associated with all employees assigned to parking.”
- Approved a 2017 resolution to get the North Union Street Bridge on the 2025 critical list with the Michigan Department of Transportation. The resolution includes a 10 percent ($136,300) local match “to increase the ability for funding.”
